I use CoPilot at work, and it's better than no Gen AI. It's useful to find some information, rewrite emails, and help understanding - but you often need to read the source material to make sure Copilot hasn't hallucinated. I find Perplexity much better for search reliability, as it's optimised for search. Perplexity has taken 95% of my search off Google, and the standard service is free and virtually unlimited. If I was going to pay for Gen AI this is the one I would pay for. Gemmini does pretty well for general GenAI but I have less experience with it.

I use Perplexity for coding as well - I was using it last night to write AppDaemon code to integrate with Home Assistant. It will write code for me no problems, when you guide it it can do better than me as I don't code that often, but guidance is required. Github Copilot is also very good for that, and has the context of the code you're writing. I'm also trying Amazon Q to see how that does for coding.