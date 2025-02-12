Just setup two new Surface Pros for a customer (they had surface books which wont support Win11). Great little machines.. Except.... Fuji Docucentre-VII C5573 with accounting. Normal printer driver doesnt work, thats fine. Tracked down the Win11 ARM64 driver. Installs fine.

Go to setup the Accounting (as its required at this premises for printing), accounting? What accounting? Driver doesnt have accounting! Try to get hold of the IT company that manages the network/printer. "Yeah you need to setup accounting in the driver"... Well thanks for stating the obvious.

Tried contacting Fuji, that was a mission and a half with no results. Searched it up. Their universal ARM driver doesnt seem to support accounting. Tried to find a different driver, nope, no others. This is a driver from late 2024.

Solution? No idea. Im thinking a small laser printer.