Team

Recently migrated one of the home laptops to Win11.

Using the laptop now with the same 2 sets of Bluetooth headphones results in the volume needing to be 60% from the usual 40% to achieve the same audio level.

All the drivers are up to date, aside from the OS upgrade, nothing has changed with the setup physically. I see some comms about people noting possibly similar symptoms, thought I'd reach here and see if anyone in the same time zone has experienced the same.