I have no idea on hardware and given the shortages in NZ I am looking for suggestions of Linux friendly hardware that is available. Looking to spend sub 2k for each device.

I plan to buy a new laptop for personal use and want to use Linux. Have decided to start with POP!_OS to begin with. I am a tinkerer but have little patience so do not want to feck around with the OS, it just needs to work after installing.

I am also getting a new laptop for my daughter and likely to di the same for her. She has used Windows and Mac but does not care about the OS. I checked and almost everything she does is in the browser (GDocs, Netflix, Youtube, etc.)