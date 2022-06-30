I run 32bit Raspberry PI OS on my 8gb RPI 4 with USB SSD (enclosure) booting.

The problem is that both USB3 connections are very touchy if you knock the plugged in USB 3 cable.

I have tried a few different cables and seems to be the USB 3 slots. Perhaps they have become a little worn with unplugging.

This results in having to pull the power cable. Touch wood this has not nuked my system yet. But I fully expect to get a nasty boot up one of these days.

I move between addresses, but at home I use a powered USB hub monitor stand to avoid this.

Two questions:

1. OS still runs with very limited options. i.e. VLC keeps playing radio streaming. Terminal bash works but command shutdown or reboot don't work. Menu etc doesn't work. Is there a manual bash command that would allow me to reboot or shutdown?

2. Should I try and bend the USB pins up?

Thanks