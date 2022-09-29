Being bored led me to installing PopOS linux........ my main two issues at this stage with it, is the fight to get access to my WIndows shared folders, and being able to RDP to my server.

The latter being more useful at this stage....

Server : WIndows 10, RDP enabled, can connect to it happily from Windows systems in the house

Client : PopOS, tried multiple RDP clients (Remmina installed atm), unable to connect.

Just get an error saying "Cannot connect to the RDP server"

Tried fiddling the security protocols, turned off and on the NLA stuff on the server, but still no go.

Can ping the server from PopOS happily.

No firewalls enabled.

What am I missing....... :)

TIA