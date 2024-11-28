ZollyMonsta

Well, hello there.
I'm working on a little project using a RTL_SDR dongle in a Raspberry Pi. I have it successfully tuning using RTL_FM and outputting the audio over the onboard sound.
The command I'm using for 87.9 FM is:
rtl_fm -f 87900000 -M wfm -s 190k -p 59 -r 48k - | play -t raw -r 48k -b 16 -e signed-integer - -c 1
This is working fine, however the audio is Mono, not Stereo as is broadcast. Does anyone else have any experience using the above and is this expected?
I could be missing a parameter.
Thanks,
Grant