ZollyMonsta

ForumsLinuxRTL_FM on a Raspberry Pi
#317939 28-Nov-2024 22:34
Well, hello there.

 

I'm working on a little project using a RTL_SDR dongle in a Raspberry Pi.  I have it successfully tuning using RTL_FM and outputting the audio over the onboard sound.

The command I'm using for 87.9 FM is:

rtl_fm -f 87900000 -M wfm -s 190k -p 59 -r 48k - | play -t raw -r 48k -b 16 -e signed-integer - -c 1

This is working fine, however the audio is Mono, not Stereo as is broadcast.   Does anyone else have any experience using the above and is this expected?
I could be missing a parameter.

  #3314039 29-Nov-2024 04:56
Looks like RTL_FM is mono only.

 

Quick google suggests to try: https://luaradio.io/examples/rtlsdr-wbfm-stereo.html 




  #3314074 29-Nov-2024 09:14
mentalinc:

 

Looks like RTL_FM is mono only.

 

Quick google suggests to try: https://luaradio.io/examples/rtlsdr-wbfm-stereo.html 

 



Thanks @mentalinc

Yes, discovered that late last night. It looks like it doesn't demux the stereo natively.  Looked at luaradio briefly but it looks quite overcomplicated for what I was trying to achieve.




 

 

