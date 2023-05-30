I received an e-mail from Apple saying from 26 July My Photo Stream will be shut down

I've read the e-mail and the support page link and it's left me more confused than anything

on my macbook and also on our iPads and iPhones we have the photos icon - click on that and all our photos come up

all the photos are in 'library' but they also appear to be in 'my photo stream'

does this mean all the photos will stay in the library and just the 'my photo stream' part of photos will be going?

any advice would be appreciated thanks