OnceBitten

ok so we've now got 3 iPads - the original one we bought new in 2014/2015 (mine) a newer one we bought 2nd hand about 3-4 years ago (wifes) and now we've just splurged on a brand new one for my wife

Wife has synced her old iPad to the new one no problems and has kindly given me her old one - which still works well

I would like to transfer the old original iPad data onto the not so old iPad, but I'm not sure how to do it with 'older' iPads

The only thing I really want from the old iPad actually is the photos

Is there an easy way to transfer data (photos) from the old one to the not so old one?

The not so old one is 16.77 OS 5th Generation

and the old one just says 11.2.6 in settings - it's so old it can't update due to lack of disc space and some websites like Trade me don't work on it anymore

I've tried to google but it only seems to come up with syncing to a new iPad

if anyone knows how to do this it would be much appreciated