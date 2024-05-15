OnceBitten

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mac OS Changing / Updating iPad
#312771 15-May-2024 22:01
ok so we've now got 3 iPads - the original one we bought new in 2014/2015 (mine) a newer one we bought 2nd hand about 3-4 years ago (wifes) and now we've just splurged on a brand new one for my wife

 

Wife has synced her old iPad to the new one no problems and has kindly given me her old one - which still works well

 

I would like to transfer the old original iPad data onto the not so old iPad, but I'm not sure how to do it with 'older' iPads

 

The only thing I really want from the old iPad actually is the photos

 

Is there an easy way to transfer data (photos) from the old one to the not so old one?

 

 

 

The not so old one is 16.77 OS 5th Generation

 

and the old one just says 11.2.6 in settings - it's so old it can't update due to lack of disc space and some websites like Trade me don't work on it anymore

 

I've tried to google but it only seems to come up with syncing to a new iPad

 

 

 

if anyone knows how to do this it would be much appreciated

  #3231036 15-May-2024 23:47
Are the photos on your old iPad being backed up to iCloud?
If not that’ll be the easiest way to keep a copy.
You may need to subscribe to a bigger plan if the 5gb free isn’t enough.
Then reset your wife’s old iPad and set it up with your iCloud account and the photos should be sync automatically.




  #3231040 16-May-2024 00:19
See What to do before you sell, give away or trade in your iPhone or iPad, the Apple KB.

 

     

  1. Your wife is happy that all data has transferred across?

     

       

    1. Are you sure?
    2. Are you sure sure?

     

  2. Disable "Find My" for your wife's 2nd hand, 3-4 year old iPad
  3. Sign out of iCloud on your wife's 2nd hand, 3-4 year old iPad
  4. Reset your wife's 2nd hand, 3-4 year old iPad

     

       

    1. General > Settings > Transfer or reset iPhone (or something similar, depending on iOS version)

     

  5. On your wife's 2nd hand, 3-4 year old iPad, step through the set up process, signing in to your Apple ID  that you use on your original, 2014/2015 iPad
  6. When prompted, select the option to transfer data from old device & hopefully you get the moving blue dots in a circle to initiate the data transfer process
    How to Transfer Data from iPhone to iPhone after Setup [Fast]
  7. Clean up

     

       

    1. On your wife's brand new iPad, go to Settings > iCloud > wife's 2nd hand, 3-4 year old iPad device name > Remove device
    2. Disable "Find My" for your original, 2014/2015 iPad
    3. Sign out of iCloud on your original, 2014/2015 iPad
    4. Reset your original, 2014/2015 iPad

       

         

      1. General > Settings > Transfer or reset iPhone (or something similar, depending on iOS version)

       

    5. On your wife's 2nd hand, 3-4 year old iPad (now yours), go to Settings > iCloud > original, 2014/2015 iPad device name > Remove device

     

 

 




  #3231094 16-May-2024 08:47
thanks for that - I'll print this out and follow the steps this weekend

 

1 - yes wife is happy all her data has transferred across and is more than happy with her new iPad

 

 

 

we've had a problem with iCloud since last year - it keeps on saying iCloud is full and wants $$ to upgrade to more storage, but I keep on ignoring it

 

all the photos from my iPhone 8 and from the 2014/2015 iPad are on our MacBook... but I'm still hesitant to delete all the photos from either iPad or iPhone in case there is a problem / issue and suddenly all photos are 'gone' forever

 

 

 

I assume it's easy to sign out of apple and iCloud?

 

 

 

thanks again - I'll try the data Transfer this weekend

 

 



  #3231244 16-May-2024 11:28
OnceBitten: ... I assume it's easy to sign out of apple and iCloud? ...

 

Tap of a button easy, if that's what you mean? It basically terminates your active session with the device, but it doesn't unlink the device from your account.




  #3231251 16-May-2024 11:43
Unless you're willing to lose the photos if your iPad were to die, i'd pay for iCloud storage. It's a few $ a month.

