Hi,

I'm planing to upgrade to a Mac mini but I'm on a budget and can't afford to just get the latest greatest model. I want to know what the most important specs are:

I'm a graphic designer using Adobe CC (mainly Photoshop, Indesign and Illustrator, and a little bit of After effects). In your opinion who wins out of...

M1 with 512GB vs M2 with 256GB M1 with 32GB RAM vs M2 with 8GB RAM Any other factors/specs I should be prioritising?

Thanks for your input!