OnceBitten:

In the past I've recorded about 20 videos using Quick time player 7, I upload them to Handbrake - which condenses the files and I can put them on my YouTube channel

Tonight for the first time in about 2 years I went to record another video, opened Quick time player 7 and got the following error message

"Quick time player 7 is not supported in this version of macOS"

Ok so I thought I'd install a new version - find a download, go to open it up and install it.... but get the following message

It wouldn't let me install it saying Quick time x is already present - I thought it you were installing a newer version it would just install it over the existing version?

it says something about 'use software update to install the appropriate version of quick time' so do I need to do an upgrade on my MacBook Pro before I can install Quick time?

In settings it says I can upgrade to Mac Sequoia 15.0.1 - is this necessary?

Any advice would be appreciated - thanks!