Mac OS Quick time for Mac
OnceBitten

535 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317472 17-Oct-2024 22:25
In the past I've recorded about 20 videos using Quick time player 7, I upload them to Handbrake - which condenses the files and I can put them on my YouTube channel

 

Tonight for the first time in about 2 years I went to record another video, opened Quick time player 7 and got the following error message

 

"Quick time player 7 is not supported in this version of macOS"

 

Ok so I thought I'd install a new version - find a download, go to open it up and install it.... but get the following message

 

 

It wouldn't let me install it saying Quick time x is already present - I thought it you were installing a newer version it would just install it over the existing version?

 

it says something about 'use software update to install the appropriate version of quick time' so do I need to do an upgrade on my MacBook Pro before I can install Quick time?

 

In settings it says I can upgrade to Mac Sequoia 15.0.1 - is this necessary?

 

Any advice would be appreciated - thanks!

 

 

Aaron2222
213 posts

Master Geek


  #3298785 17-Oct-2024 22:40
QuickTime X is the newer version (it's been out since 2009 and is part of macOS). QuickTime 7 still worked on versions of macOS older than macOS Catalina (10.15, released in 2019). Whether or not QuickTime X will be suitable for your needs or not is a different question (they cut some functionality out in the move to QuickTime X). How exactly did you used to use QuickTime 7?

 
 
 
 

OnceBitten

535 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3298787 17-Oct-2024 23:08
Aaron2222:

 

QuickTime X is the newer version (it's been out since 2009 and is part of macOS). QuickTime 7 still worked on versions of macOS older than macOS Catalina (10.15, released in 2019). Whether or not QuickTime X will be suitable for your needs or not is a different question (they cut some functionality out in the move to QuickTime X). How exactly did you used to use QuickTime 7?

 

 

I didn't know I had quick time x - I just have a quick time icon on my desktop that says Quick time player 7

 

I do music covers - record video of myself playing a song, save it, then upload it to handbrake and save it in a folder and I can upload it to YouTube - I've been doing this in the past without any problems (on an older 2012 MacBook I might add) but haven't done one for 2 years and tried tonight on my 1 yr old MacBook and got the above mentioned error message

 

I can't find Quick time x on my MacBook, so not sure what to do now

Aaron2222
213 posts

Master Geek


  #3298789 18-Oct-2024 01:53
OnceBitten:

 

I didn't know I had quick time x - I just have a quick time icon on my desktop that says Quick time player 7

 

I do music covers - record video of myself playing a song, save it, then upload it to handbrake and save it in a folder and I can upload it to YouTube - I've been doing this in the past without any problems (on an older 2012 MacBook I might add) but haven't done one for 2 years and tried tonight on my 1 yr old MacBook and got the above mentioned error message

 

I can't find Quick time x on my MacBook, so not sure what to do now

 

 

Apple calls it "QuickTime Player" these days (but still lets you record video and do basic trimming). It's baked into the read-only OS volume, so there's no way to not have it. Should just be in the "Applications" folder.



gehenna
8427 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298799 18-Oct-2024 07:55
You want Quicktime X as stated, it's already on your Mac as you saw.  Use the New Movie Recording option to record yourself via the webcam, or even Photo Booth will do it.  If you want to record your screen, the native screenshot tool as this built into it now too https://support.apple.com/en-nz/guide/mac-help/mh26782/mac 

 

PS.... please don't compress your video before uploading to YouTube.  That's how you end up with a blocky mosaic video instead of something that looks good.

OnceBitten

535 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3298800 18-Oct-2024 08:08
gehenna:

 

You want Quicktime X as stated, it's already on your Mac as you saw.  Use the New Movie Recording option to record yourself via the webcam, or even Photo Booth will do it.  If you want to record your screen, the native screenshot tool as this built into it now too https://support.apple.com/en-nz/guide/mac-help/mh26782/mac 

 

PS.... please don't compress your video before uploading to YouTube.  That's how you end up with a blocky mosaic video instead of something that looks good.

 

 

 

 

thanks - I can't seem to open it in applications either, but will try that link when I'm home tonight

 

Handbrake doesn't compress the file quality - I'm not sure exactly what it does but it somehow makes the file size smaller / more managable and easier to put on YouTube

gehenna
8427 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298803 18-Oct-2024 08:44
OnceBitten:

 

thanks - I can't seem to open it in applications either, but will try that link when I'm home tonight

 

Handbrake doesn't compress the file quality - I'm not sure exactly what it does but it somehow makes the file size smaller / more managable and easier to put on YouTube

 

 

Handbrake definitely compresses and changes the file quality, that's the point of Handbrake.  

OnceBitten

535 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3298818 18-Oct-2024 09:24
gehenna:

 

Handbrake definitely compresses and changes the file quality, that's the point of Handbrake.  

 

 

Well it hasn't so far on the 20 odd recordings I've done - I can't tell the difference between the version I record on Quick time player to the version that ends up on YouTube... the quality is the same



gehenna
8427 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298867 18-Oct-2024 13:18
Yep, it has, it's just good at it. Then once you upload to YouTube it runs its own compression algorithms, and you can end up with a smudgy blocky mess like most movie and game trailers are these days.  But yes, unless you are choosing no options and just letting Handbrake export the same original file in a different container, then it's compressing the video and audio using whatever codec and container you're selecting.

jarledb
Webhead
3243 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298998 18-Oct-2024 22:19
Reminds me of this video Marques Brownlee made where he starts out with a nice Red Digital Camera video (very high quality), and downloads and re-uploads the same video to YouTube over and over again.

 

If you skip to about 6:06 in the video you can really start to see the artefact of compression show in the video.

 




