Hello everyone,

I’m a developer, I have a 2020 MacBook Pro M1 at home and I use a Mac mini M2 at work. Both machines have 16GB and 32GB of RAM, but limited storage (~250GB). I’ve noticed that the storage fills up pretty quickly, even though I clean up regularly, and it’s the system data that takes up a huge amount of space. Anyway, I’ve realized that both machines struggle to keep up when the storage is full.

I was thinking of buying an external hard drive with a large capacity, but I don’t think it will be enough because it’s not my projects that are using up the most storage, but rather the software.

So, I’m considering installing macOS on the external drive to make it bootable. I’d even like to install my development software, like Xcode, Visual Studio, etc., everything I need, and work directly from that external drive across both machines.

Has anyone tried this setup before? Would it work? Are there any pitfalls I should be aware of?

Thanks in advance for your responses! :)