I've had my current espresso setup for some years and beginning an upgrade cycle. I've currently got a Breville Dose Control Pro grinder and am looking to upgrade this
Currently I'm looking at a Eureka Mignon Specialtia or maybe an Atom.
Ideally I'd like to have something reasonably compact, quiet with lowish retention and consistent grind. I'll be sourcing from Europe in all likelihood. Budget is somewhere around €500-€700 including shipping.
I'll eventually pair it with an E61 HX machine to replace my Breville Infuser. I'm looking at something like a Profitec Pro 500 or a rotary pump machine if I can stretch the budget a bit further.
Suggestions are welcome.