I have a smaller sistema, and a larger 1-day special 1Lt one that was $10. (countdown hold quite the range)

Both are double wall insulated. Appears to be the key. They're great at keeping it cold without spending a fortune. And lots of places seem to go that way and slap a different label on it (probably all the same MiC factory)

Naturally the more you open it and swig out of it the warmer it becomes however.

https://shop.countdown.co.nz/shop/productdetails?stockcode=689576&name=sistema-drink-bottle-stainless-steel

They keep putting them on 20-50% off specials. But worth a shot if you want to try one before one of the big priced items.