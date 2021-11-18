Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Was not quite sure where to put this one, so apologies if wrong place.

Im curious if there is a way to get Trade Me to alert me the very instant an item is listed that meets my basic title description. ie "Toyota Prius"


The emails you get are way too late for some of the items Im after that are in high demand and even refreshing the search 5 times a day can miss a sale. 

So, I thought, turn to help. Is there some kind of script I can run or any other ideas on how else it could be achieved?

Would be good if it could be used on Facebook marketplace and Ebay as well, but TM is my priority at the moment.

Thanks

I think you can use BidBud to send email notifications for favourite searches once per hour, instead of Trade Me's most frequent option of once per day.

Well that is still a HUGE improvement. yeah the once a day, ugggh, TM in general, I miss Ebay in Aus and overseas. 

FB marketplace has good items but the SEO is shockingly bad, add to that GIGO and its a nightmare, so any suggestions there appreciated too.

Will looking into bidbud now. Thank you very much.

Unless Im missing something, it appears to be only daily emails as well... Perhaps I missed something?



I just created a test search and 'Hourly' is an option for each item. I'll find out later on whether this works or not.

 

There is another option at the bottom of the screen which is used as a quick way to apply the same settings to all favourite searches. This doesn't have 'Hourly' as an option.

MAATE, found it, bonza. Its after you save your search, refresh the page and your saved searches pop up and there is a frequency drop down.

Awesome source.

Now I just need one for facebook haha. 

I use this app. (Web Alert)
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=me.webalert

Using the url of your search criteria, you can set it to search at a minimum of 15 every minutes (for the free version). My preference is to only look up if the number of listings change.

