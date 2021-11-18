Was not quite sure where to put this one, so apologies if wrong place.



Im curious if there is a way to get Trade Me to alert me the very instant an item is listed that meets my basic title description. ie "Toyota Prius"

The emails you get are way too late for some of the items Im after that are in high demand and even refreshing the search 5 times a day can miss a sale.



So, I thought, turn to help. Is there some kind of script I can run or any other ideas on how else it could be achieved?



Would be good if it could be used on Facebook marketplace and Ebay as well, but TM is my priority at the moment.



Thanks