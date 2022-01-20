Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: I accidentally hurt my kitten now he wants nothing to do with me
We have 2 new kittens. A boy and a girl. The boy has been more cuddly and affectionate and the girl is a little more skittish.

 

Yesterday the male found his way into my office and was at my feet and proceeded to sink his razor sharp teeth into my toe and as a reflex I jerked and kicked him moderately hard away from me.

 

To make matters worse, later in the day (twice!) he ran through my feet and I tripped over him, one times I sent him flying and the other I stepped on his paw.

 

Understandably he won't go near me now and looks not too happy in general. It was all accidental and I feel bad and want to find a way to reassure him.

 

Will time just sort it out? I'm trying to give him some space. I've made an attempt or two to pat him, but he looks miserable every time I touch him. They had a vet visit as well. Not a great day for them in general.

 1 | 2
It'll be fine. 

Just feed them food and give it snuggles when they approach. 

 

 

This one is broken, get yourself another one, they're free ;)

Treats



Driven by  need to be cuddled and fed. It'll get over it, if you make sure you cover it's needs...i.e. cuddles and food




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Yeah, I guess I am a bit worried because last time around with 2 brothers who were both lovely and affectionate, one day after being out overnight one of the two was really skittish and had a complete personality change, I guess they had a big run in with another animal etc. I am keen to avoid two skittish bitey nervous animals for what tends to be a long time with cats.

 

I'll try and the treats and playing thing. Hopefully he just forgets about it in a day or two.

 

They are only 10 weeks old.

pics!

I had a similar thing happen with my friend's (admittedly adult) cat. Whenever I went to visit over the subsequent weeks he was terrified of me, but over time we became best friends again.

 

I imagine your situation will resolve more quickly because it's your own cat rather than one that you're just visiting occasionally as in my example. Just think of it being like having a heated argument with one of your friends and then slowly building up the relationship again. 



Skittles with Liquorice

 

 

 

 

 

 

Skittles on his own.

Give him lots of cuddles, and if they don't enjoy that (not all cats do). Find some spot which he really enjoys, my boy loves to get his ears and paws gently massaged, goes into meditation mode (it's an individual thing, my other cat, a girl, hates her ears or paws getting touched). Also would help if you give him some treats he's love.. my cats are all over 'Fancy Feast Puree Kiss' treats, don't know what they put into them, but they love it, cheers them up whenever they are sulky.

It's a perspective thing.  You think you tripped over the cat/dog who parked themselves in a less than useful location (black cat in dark hallway for example).  The animal thinks you walked over and kicked them in the head without provocation.

 

All I can suggest is continue to attempt quality interactions with treats, games and pats. Maybe a new toy to play with them with.  You won them over once, you can do it again.




MotorDrive Rallying

geoffwnz:

 

It's a perspective thing.  You think you tripped over the cat/dog who parked themselves in a less than useful location (black cat in dark hallway for example).  The animal thinks you walked over and kicked them in the head without provocation.

 

All I can suggest is continue to attempt quality interactions with treats, games and pats. Maybe a new toy to play with them with.  You won them over once, you can do it again.

 

 

I can certainly understand the difference in perspective, at least for the second two intervals, but biting my toe and getting a reaction from it, it can maybe understand that.

 

I don't recall our last kittens biting as much as these guys do, I'd like to discourage it without hurting them. I do understand animals require instant timely dissuasion.

Water pistol.  Bite = squirt.  Seems to be the only way to dissuade shadow-spawn.

 

To teach one to do something, treats.




Mike

To gain his trust spend time playing with him. if you go out of your way to spend an hour a day with him for a week, he will be yours for life

 

My suggestion is get his favorite toy or a wand or string with a bit of paper on the end that you can keep at a distance and just play. A kitten will not be able to resist it for long. (certainly not more than an hour). Over a few days he will be getting closer and closer and you will work out what he most likes.

 

This might take the week or even a bit longer but patience is the key..

 

as an aside we got a scared born in the wild rescue kitten that I couldn't even coax out from under the bed. 6 months later with a lot of effort and play she now comes on command from anywhere in the neighborhood (unless up a tree trying to get a bird...but hey it is still a cat) and if I leave the room she will still follow me where ever I go.

 

remember patience, don't rush it.. and you will need to give up your time

 

 




Matthew

networkn:

 

geoffwnz:

 

It's a perspective thing.  You think you tripped over the cat/dog who parked themselves in a less than useful location (black cat in dark hallway for example).  The animal thinks you walked over and kicked them in the head without provocation.

 

All I can suggest is continue to attempt quality interactions with treats, games and pats. Maybe a new toy to play with them with.  You won them over once, you can do it again.

 

 

I can certainly understand the difference in perspective, at least for the second two intervals, but biting my toe and getting a reaction from it, it can maybe understand that.

 

I don't recall our last kittens biting as much as these guys do, I'd like to discourage it without hurting them. I do understand animals require instant timely dissuasion.

 

 

My most recent wild born kitten was timid at the rescue but has become super friendly now.  He had a tendency to want to bite and chew on fingers etc, but seems to have mostly grown out of it over the past 9 months.  May have been teething or something.  I would either distract him or play with him such that he couldn't bite and that seemed to help. 
But like your experience, the other kitten and previous kittens/cats I can't recall being quite so bitey.




MotorDrive Rallying

When they bite, just freeze, then gently take your hand away and stop playing until the urge has passed. If they they try to continue as you withdraw, hiss at them. Try quietly at first, you might need to go a bit louder but don't "give it all you've got" first time (you will figure out the required loudness soon enough)

 

Unless they have bitten you to the bone they are just playing and doing this will give them the idea without going backwards on the trust thing. If they bite to the bone you wont be able to stop yourself from reacting but that is a whole different ball game 




Matthew

