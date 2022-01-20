We have 2 new kittens. A boy and a girl. The boy has been more cuddly and affectionate and the girl is a little more skittish.

Yesterday the male found his way into my office and was at my feet and proceeded to sink his razor sharp teeth into my toe and as a reflex I jerked and kicked him moderately hard away from me.

To make matters worse, later in the day (twice!) he ran through my feet and I tripped over him, one times I sent him flying and the other I stepped on his paw.

Understandably he won't go near me now and looks not too happy in general. It was all accidental and I feel bad and want to find a way to reassure him.

Will time just sort it out? I'm trying to give him some space. I've made an attempt or two to pat him, but he looks miserable every time I touch him. They had a vet visit as well. Not a great day for them in general.