#296106 22-May-2022 11:03
Its good to have talented friends :D I look after my mates tech needs, and he looks after my Hot Wheels display needs :D

 

 

 

 

Hes a talented sod when it comes to his wood working making all sorts of stuff in his spare time.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

  #2917035 22-May-2022 11:09
Very impressive car collection. Don't you have the Delorean :)

  #2917038 22-May-2022 11:24
No DeLorean yet ;) 

 

Thats about 1/3 of my collection, rest are in random other cases etc

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

  #2917178 22-May-2022 17:40
Arrange them by colour so you get a rainbow wave across the display...



  #2917323 22-May-2022 18:29
And here I was expecting one of those curved 21:9 monstrosities, not a block of wood 😛

  #2917342 22-May-2022 19:28
neb: Arrange them by colour so you get a rainbow wave across the display...

 

I'll do that after I've painted/stained the wood. :)




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

