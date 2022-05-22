Its good to have talented friends :D I look after my mates tech needs, and he looks after my Hot Wheels display needs :D
Hes a talented sod when it comes to his wood working making all sorts of stuff in his spare time.
Very impressive car collection. Don't you have the Delorean :)
No DeLorean yet ;)
Thats about 1/3 of my collection, rest are in random other cases etc
And here I was expecting one of those curved 21:9 monstrosities, not a block of wood 😛
neb: Arrange them by colour so you get a rainbow wave across the display...
I'll do that after I've painted/stained the wood. :)