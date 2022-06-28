Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Rural Illegal Rubbish Dumping
outdoorsnz

303 posts

Ultimate Geek


#298567 28-Jun-2022 16:36
Yesterday I was walking dogs on a rural gravel road and discovered someones rubbish pile!

 

 

This really gets my blood boiling. Useless lazy sh*ts!!#@$@#%$

 

But a couple of things struck me as odd. There are quite a few discarded council rubbish bags with the contents all over the place. And there is a bank statement sitting right on top. Which is of a person nearby - googling this name brings up someone with driving / assault charges paper article. This strikes me as odd to be left in the open on display.

 

I would suspect someone has been picking up rubbish bags and going through looking for details on people that could be used for gain / fraud etc. As normally rubbish bags are fly tossed.

 

And much further down the road, someone had discarded wine bottles / whiskey / beer bottles in ditch over a km or so! Many!

 

Rang council, but nothing happens. Getting really common now.

shk292
2357 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2935488 28-Jun-2022 16:51
I know it's a serious issue, and littering really pees me off, but I couldn't help think of this reading the OP:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m57gzA2JCcM

 

 

