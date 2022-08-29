quickymart

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Historical local radio in New Zealand
#299331 29-Aug-2022 22:12
As some of you know I'm a bit of a radio buff. I grew up in a rural area with one local radio station, that doesn't even exist anymore! (Most of them don't actually, not in their original form anyway).

 

Just for fun, what was/were the local station(s) you could receive and listen to growing up where you did in NZ? I don't mean "oh, More FM" - I mean the heritage stations before they were rebranded to their network names today - and not the likes of National Radio or Concert FM as they were nationwide networks ☺️

 

In my case:

 

Radio Scenicland (Greymouth) - today known as The Hits

 

and later:

 

Fifeshire FM (Nelson) - today known as More FM

 

What were yours? 📻

  #2960999 29-Aug-2022 22:29
Dunedin - 4XO became More FM, 93Rox ended up...The Rock.

 

 

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Defunct_radio_stations_in_New_Zealand

  #2961001 29-Aug-2022 22:32
We had an offshoot of 3ZB in Ashburton in the late 70s but I can't remember if it had a different letter code. Might have been 3ZE

