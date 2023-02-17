Need I say more :) No wonder the user was having issues ;)
Given the bloatware that comes with Canon drivers, it's probably accurate.....
Yeah it comes with all sorts of crap to promote printing and using consumables like calendars and colouring pages for kids etc. Do that and include all the languages and variants and you have all those gigs of worthless crap they expect you to waste drive space on just to be able to scan things.
And, of course, making the "Printing and Scanning Center [sic]" or similar load on every boot, because once you have a printer/scanner you obviously want to spend all your time printing and scanning things.
IPP Everywhere has made things a bit less of a mess, thankfully.
Canon software/drivers are awful & have been for years.
Bring back MP Navigator. At least it worked.
Maybe they meant Kb?