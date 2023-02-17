Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Canon drivers size :D

xpd

#303538 17-Feb-2023 10:38
Need I say more :) No wonder the user was having issues ;)

 

 




huckster
#3038052 17-Feb-2023 10:43
Given the bloatware that comes with Canon drivers, it's probably accurate.....

richms
  #3038054 17-Feb-2023 10:54
Yeah it comes with all sorts of crap to promote printing and using consumables like calendars and colouring pages for kids etc.  Do that and include all the languages and variants and you have all those gigs of worthless crap they expect you to waste drive space on just to be able to scan things.




Behodar
  #3038063 17-Feb-2023 11:09
And, of course, making the "Printing and Scanning Center [sic]" or similar load on every boot, because once you have a printer/scanner you obviously want to spend all your time printing and scanning things.

 

IPP Everywhere has made things a bit less of a mess, thankfully.



wratterus
  #3038110 17-Feb-2023 11:10
Canon software/drivers are awful & have been for years. 

 

Bring back MP Navigator. At least it worked. 

Silvrav
  #3038111 17-Feb-2023 11:12
Maybe they meant Kb?

