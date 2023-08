Are they good to deal with? I recently closed my Amazon account and will no longer purchase from them, so I'm going to say no.

Amazon is both a seller and a marketplace, so it's important to distinguish between the two. I always had a generally positive view of Amazon when buying directly from them, until recently. If they sent me an item that was faulty or damaged, you could send them a message and matters were quickly and efficiently solved via e-mail This usually involved shipping a replacement to you via express shipping (DHL) and paying for return shipping. Support used to be okay, but with the move to live chat, it's terrible.

Warranty repair? Forget it. Most recently, they shipped faulty hard drives and provided zero options other than sending them back for a refund. These were purchased during one of their deals, and buying replacements at the new price would have left me significantly out of pocket. I was forced to RMA the drives via Hong Kong at my own expense and at the risk of being supplied refurbished products, despite other customers with the same issue being offered credit to cover the difference. The actions of Amazon AU (and US) on this occasion were, I believe, in breach of Australian consumer law, and a complaint was filed with the ACCC on that basis. For me, that was the final nail in the coffin. Looking back on it, I had been sent damaged, returned or faulty goods far too often, even if they did put it right.