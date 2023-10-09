I just received an email from Shopify updating their ‘terms of service’. To the best of my knowledge I have never intentionally had anything whatsoever to do with Shopify and I go out of my way to keep my email addresses as clean as possible. Usually I hit the unsubscribe button but of course Shopify, which shows a Canadian address, doesn’t have one.

It does have other links and I managed to find a page to delete my data but that has just led to an endless circle of forms and verifications. Nowhere can I just remove myself from their mailing list. How can I get this damned site out of my life?