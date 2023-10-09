Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shopify unsubscribe crap
I just received an email from Shopify updating their ‘terms of service’. To the best of my knowledge I have never intentionally had anything whatsoever to do with Shopify and I go out of my way to keep my email addresses as clean as possible. Usually I hit the unsubscribe button but of course Shopify, which shows a Canadian address, doesn’t have one. 

 

It does have other links and I managed to find a page to delete my data but that has just led to an endless circle of forms and verifications. Nowhere can I just remove myself from their mailing list. How can I get this damned site out of my life?

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

It could be a phishing email, buecase I can't see why they would email you unless you setup an ecommerce website or trial. But think they do have an 0800 number to call. 

 
 
 
 

I received the same email the other day - I think for me it is a case of using online stores which use Shopify as a payment gateway, retailers like Coffee Supreme, Woodsman, or IPP NZ.  I think the emails will stem from the data linked to online purchases from retailers using Shopify.  But similarly, the receipt of the email made me curious as to why I was receiving it as well.  That the pesky emails asking me if I would like to track the purchases through the Shopify app.. :|

 

Yann

