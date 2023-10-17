Fast Horse Express first time I've ever heard of them was when the driver called me, thought it was a scam (significant language barrier) unable to deliver, I mention it's cause they were attempting to deliver to my work address during the weekend.  I advised its a business address and to re-deliver mon-fri, they advised they will send it back to the warehouse.

 

I then get an email with no details, only an unable to deliver will be rescheduled.   So today I get a call, another Fast Horse driver, (again major language barrier) driver asked where the address was, I said uhh it's an Auckland CBD business address.  Driver advised they were in Pukekohe and will send it back to the warehouse.

 

Worst delivery experience ever.  I still haven't got the item.  Granted its an Aliexpress order, but this is a first.

 

 

 

 

 

 