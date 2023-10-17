Fast Horse Express first time I've ever heard of them was when the driver called me, thought it was a scam (significant language barrier) unable to deliver, I mention it's cause they were attempting to deliver to my work address during the weekend. I advised its a business address and to re-deliver mon-fri, they advised they will send it back to the warehouse.

I then get an email with no details, only an unable to deliver will be rescheduled. So today I get a call, another Fast Horse driver, (again major language barrier) driver asked where the address was, I said uhh it's an Auckland CBD business address. Driver advised they were in Pukekohe and will send it back to the warehouse.

Worst delivery experience ever. I still haven't got the item. Granted its an Aliexpress order, but this is a first.