expresso machine part
DeMort

23 posts

Geek


#310816 24-Nov-2023 15:03
I have a Sunbeam EM8000 Torino expresso machine for which I am trying to track down  a "coffee thermoblock NTC thermistor 530",sensor, I have tried to track down the availability of it.

 

I have tried "Need a Part" here in NZ and  "Big Warehouse Spares" in Australia  both the companies are major suppliers of coffee machine parts and neither are able to supply the part, so the question is has anyone who owns 0r has owned this particular machine ever had to replace that part and if so from where did you obtain it from.

 

Cheers DeMort

robjg63
4089 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3163273 24-Nov-2023 16:55
Does this help you find a part number perhaps?

 

Or better still, this parts manual? It has exploded diagrams at the end which might help you isolate what you want.

 

You may then be able to find the part on ebay.com.au.

 

 

 

If you can find the part number, that may help you track it down.




DeMort

23 posts

Geek


  #3163349 24-Nov-2023 19:26
Hi, robjg63, thanks for your reply, I have the parts manual and  nothing is shown for the NTC part number #130-02600-20  on Ebay. The closest I have found is on a German website "Komtrade" identified as NIRC 530 type571. but the  problem is that website is totally in German with no translation to making it difficult to order it

 

  Cheers DeMort

robjg63
4089 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3163842 26-Nov-2023 08:18
I wonder if there are 'generic' replacements for that item.

 

I cant see what it looks like very clearly from the documents. I assume you can get your hands on it and see what it looks like.

 

I wonder if its something like any of these.

 

You can put "Electric kettle NTC temperature sensor " into Aliexpresses search engine and find a few possibilities.

 

 




Dratsab
3946 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163858 26-Nov-2023 10:00
@DeMort - If you're still looking, perhaps flick Espresso Repair Specialists a message. They may be able to help.

DeMort

23 posts

Geek


  #3164147 26-Nov-2023 21:05
Hi robjg63, thanks for your reply, the images that were on the website you suggested are similar but the threading set up is different. the one that is required seem to be of a type that are used on expresso machines that use aboiler or thermo block setup and all have different values the one that I require has a rating range from 103c to110 ,It seems,as far as I can make out has no dirrect effect  on the thermoblock but  sends a signal to a Triac unit on the main power board.

 

  I have posted an image for you to see.

 

 

 

                                       

DeMort

23 posts

Geek


  #3164148 26-Nov-2023 21:09
Hi Dratsab,Also Thank you for your your suggestion to get intouch  with the servicing company in Wellington, I'll try and get a hold of them this week and see if they can help out.

 

  Cheers DeMort

