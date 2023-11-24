I have a Sunbeam EM8000 Torino expresso machine for which I am trying to track down a "coffee thermoblock NTC thermistor 530",sensor, I have tried to track down the availability of it.

I have tried "Need a Part" here in NZ and "Big Warehouse Spares" in Australia both the companies are major suppliers of coffee machine parts and neither are able to supply the part, so the question is has anyone who owns 0r has owned this particular machine ever had to replace that part and if so from where did you obtain it from.

Cheers DeMort