mudguard: I'm torn on this. On the one hand it's nice to have virtually everyone on holiday at the same time. If it were to be optional I think we'd see a slide into everything being open. And then it would be just Monday to Friday office types who got the public holidays off and it would just be a work day for everyone else (plus time and half or whatever it is)

But that's largely how it is now. A huge number of people work in industries where they aren't required to close on public holidays. You may not have a postie on public holidays, but I guarantee you that massive distribution centre is still packed with staff making sure that parcels and letters are still moving. The dairy is still open. The petrol stations are still open. Truck drivers are still moving goods around the country. Trains are still running. Buses are still running. Planes are still flying. People at ASB are still answering the phone if you call them. The list goes on.

The tradeoff is that these people working on these days get time in lieu and penalty rates to compensate them for working that day, with the exception of the truck drivers who are probably "independent contractors" who just plain don't get paid if they take the day off.

The question is why a dairy can choose to open but a supermarket can't - and I expand upon that by stating if a supermarket were to choose to open, it absolutely should be the choice of the employees whether they take a shift on those days, and retaliation for refusing a shift should result in penalties high enough to be an effective deterrent against it. I absolutely oppose any "free for all" that could result in worker exploitation. By that same token, if the business wants to charge a surcharge when they open on that day, so long as it's prominently advised up front, they can have at it - customers can make their own value judgement and choose to patronise the establishment or not.

Where I live there is a single Woolworths that can open on Good Friday and Christmas Day (legally they can open on Anzac Day too, but they do not). And that's the only one within over 500km that can open. The staff there love it, since they get paid triple time on those public holidays. Explains why they resort even more to self-checkouts on that day, heh.