Greendrake

#315325 3-Jul-2024 20:04
I don't have enough posts yet to post in the "Finance and wealth management" subforum, so posting here.

 

I am owed a small amount of USDT (Tether), and I am struggling to get my head around how to receive it.

 

With normal cryptocurrencies you just go to their home website (if you are a primarily desktop user), download a wallet app and get an address. But USDT is a so-called "stablecoin", and my attempts to obtain a wallet/address for it have been futile so far. Their official site does not do it (they seem to deal only with major players willing to invest from US$100,000).

 

Can someone suggest how to receive (and then exchange to a more conventional cryptocurrency) a small amount of USDT?

  #3256099 3-Jul-2024 20:46
If allowed - then just use the Binance P2P service if it's a low amount. You would get it sent to the Binance wallet address they provide to you - then you can convert/sell the USDT via P2P.

