Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCurrent average turnaround time for first time Firearms Licence if approved?
Cruciblewrecker

72 posts

Master Geek


#315396 11-Jul-2024 20:55
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I'm thinking of maybe applying for a NZ Firearms Licence if I want to further pursue Clay Pigeon Shooting after I do a shoot at Carodale Estate the weekend after this weekend and someone on Reddit said the current turnaround time if approved is a whole year and to me that smells like bull**** given the official FSA website says allow 4 to 5 months.

 

 So does anyone know what current average turnaround time is given I can't imagine there'd be too many people applying for one in the midst of an recession?

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
tweake
2201 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258544 11-Jul-2024 21:16
Send private message

no idea on turn around time these days. it may vary greatly on area your in. you could ask the arms officer. however a year is quite possible in the current climate.

 

only tip really is take make sure all references are close by. also make sure your security is all good. they probably do the same old trick of not telling what storage is acceptable, only if yours is not acceptable.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
Ge0rge
2010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258563 12-Jul-2024 05:56
Send private message

Its pretty hard to argue that the storage requirements are hidden.

 

There's a web page dedicated to it, a written guide, multiple videos and if you really want, there's even the law.

 

 

 

 

noroad
920 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3258564 12-Jul-2024 06:15
Send private message

My neighbors recently had to wait like 6 months to renew their licenses, I ended up storing their firearms for an extended amount of time for them. Its an unworkable setup that creates non compliance due to its poor execution.



Dynamic
3812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258569 12-Jul-2024 07:27
Send private message

My sister got her firearms license about a month ago.  There was a 3 month wait locally (central North Island), so she arranged a test at a town 90 minutes away where they could see her in three weeks.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

SaltyNZ
8058 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258581 12-Jul-2024 08:05
Send private message

I bought a high power (>1000fps) air rifle a few weeks ago to try to get a possum that's been coming around (haven't managed to spot him when I go out with it, but ... SOOOOOON). When discussing it with the guys at Hunting and Fishing they said the wait around here (Warkworth) was getting up to 2 years so yeah the high power air rifle was a good option.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

tweake
2201 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258642 12-Jul-2024 10:32
Send private message

Ge0rge:

 

Its pretty hard to argue that the storage requirements are hidden.

 

There's a web page dedicated to it, a written guide, multiple videos and if you really want, there's even the law.

 

 

 

 

the requirements have never been hidden, they just get interpreted differently by different people.

 

not sure on the current situation, but we used to have problems with AO from different areas trying to enforce different rules. also every police officer thinks they are an arms officer and enforces their own version of the rules. i just looked at the guide and there is things they allow in the guide that some officers will not allow. i know people who have had their renewal rejected because they failed the storage and its done as per the guide. just because it passes the law, the guide, does not make it suitable. even if its deemed suitable, it may not be for the next guy.

 

whats annoying is not having a list of safes that they have pasted, so you can go buy one of them. instead you have to buy it first and you won't know if it passes until inspection.

wellygary
8168 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258696 12-Jul-2024 10:39
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

My sister got her firearms license about a month ago.  There was a 3 month wait locally (central North Island), so she arranged a test at a town 90 minutes away where they could see her in three weeks.

 

 

 

 

Its not the test that is the biggest cause of delays, its the police interviews with referees etc, 



neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #3258829 12-Jul-2024 14:54
Send private message

Friend of mine's wife got hers in a couple of months, with the mitigating circumstance that he already had a license with all the necessary setup for safe storage so it was more a +1 than a start-from-scratch.

networkn
Networkn
32108 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258834 12-Jul-2024 15:03
Send private message

Ge0rge:

 

Its pretty hard to argue that the storage requirements are hidden.

 

There's a web page dedicated to it, a written guide, multiple videos and if you really want, there's even the law.

 

 

Some might even suggest that someone who had difficulty despite all of that, should have their application reviewed particularly closely :) 

 

 

tweake
2201 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258846 12-Jul-2024 15:50
Send private message

networkn:

 

Ge0rge:

 

Its pretty hard to argue that the storage requirements are hidden.

 

There's a web page dedicated to it, a written guide, multiple videos and if you really want, there's even the law.

 

 

Some might even suggest that someone who had difficulty despite all of that, should have their application reviewed particularly closely :) 

 

 

 

 

no, don't be stupid.

 

just because you follow the rules in no way does it mean it will pass inspection.

hsvhel
1204 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3258912 12-Jul-2024 18:37
Send private message

Mine was delayed 12 months last year, but they did accept that there was a long renewal process.

 

New, after you sit the course and exam, may still have a delay to the interview.  Would contact the local Arms officer for your region for advise on that current wait list

 

 




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

Frank Energy

 

Get a power credit on sign up

networkn
Networkn
32108 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258914 12-Jul-2024 18:40
Send private message

tweake:

 

no, don't be stupid.

 

just because you follow the rules in no way does it mean it will pass inspection.

 

 

You seem to have having a comphrehension issue. 

Wheelbarrow01
1692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3259032 12-Jul-2024 23:56
Send private message

Not super recent, but I applied for my licence in Christchurch on 27 June last year. I then attended the safety course on 19 August.

 

My Police interview, referee check and security check all took place on 07 September and I was advised of a successful outcome 6 days later.

 

My licence arrived in the mail about 2 weeks after that so all up, pretty much bang on 3 months.

 

With regard to security, the rules and standards are pretty clear. If in doubt, go above and beyond - that is what I did and the AO was very happy I hadn't just aimed for the minimum standard with everything. If you can't afford quality security, you probably can't afford quality firearms, so why bother at all if that is the case?

 

One thing I will say about security is that there is no standard or guidance I could find on where keys for safes should be kept. In my case, the key to my gun cabinet is in a locked combination safe, and the key to my ammo cabinet in a different combination safe - both are solid state (not electronic or relying on batteries), concealed and securely bolted down. My wife works at a locksmith, so these are not $50 Bunnings safes - they are the real deal. The AO was impressed with the effort I went to in this regard.

 

My wife does not know the codes to either of the safes where the keys are. This is important as the AO did specifically ask that - family members who are not licensed must not have access to the keys, which makes just hiding the keys somewhere around the house problematic as they could be stumbled upon by accident or otherwise at any time, by anyone including visitors, burglars etc.

 

Technically you could keep the keys on your person "at all times" but this fails the practicality test for a couple of reasons - firstly, do you shower and sleep with the keys? And secondly, the ammo key must not be be kept in the same place as the gun cabinet key (and to me, "one on each wrist" does not count as different places!!)

 

And then there is the issue of where to keep the spare keys - keeping them with the primary keys is counter productive. In my case, the spares are locked in the gun safe of a licensed friend so I have that covered.

 

Some may say a practical solution to the key issue is to buy a gun/ammo safe with combination locks, but I didn't want a cheap electronic one (which usually comes with a back-up key that you have to hide somewhere anyway!!), and the old school dial combination gun safes are horrifically expensive - $3000+.

 

All up, including the 2 door gun/ammo safe, extra deadlock on the garage door, and the key safes, I spent well over $1000 on security. This is in addition to the other security measures I already had such as CCTV, electric gates, vicious dog, branded locksmith car in the driveway etc.

tweake
2201 posts

Uber Geek


  #3259124 13-Jul-2024 12:54
Send private message

Wheelbarrow01:

 

If in doubt, go above and beyond - that is what I did and the AO was very happy I hadn't just aimed for the minimum standard with everything. 

 

ammo safe

 

 I didn't want a cheap electronic one (which usually comes with a back-up key that you have to hide somewhere anyway!!),

 

 

excellent points.

 

thats what a neighbor got failed on, having the bare minimum legally allowed. yes it passed the rules, and is still in the guide above, but that does not mean it will pass. what was insulting was at recheck the guy said the old setup was perfectly fine. it very much depends on who you get.

 

if your going to do skeet shooting then get a decent sized safe for ammo. you tend to bulk buy to keep costs down and need somewhere to store it. 

 

those electronic locks often have weak back up key that kids could pick open. what annoys me is they don't tell you which is a good safe or a bad safe to buy. you only find out after the fact.

Cruciblewrecker

72 posts

Master Geek


  #3264448 25-Jul-2024 20:44
Send private message

Forgot to add I live in Auckland on the North Shore specifically.

 

Also I did the clay pigeon shoot at Carodale Estate and struggled with the target tracking and the guy who runs the place said I'd be more suited to rifle shooting and I'm inclined to agree with him because I've shot my air rifle and my crossbow I purchased last Christmas more times than I have a shotgun at a moving target.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright