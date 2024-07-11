Cruciblewrecker

Hi all,
I'm thinking of maybe applying for a NZ Firearms Licence if I want to further pursue Clay Pigeon Shooting after I do a shoot at Carodale Estate the weekend after this weekend and someone on Reddit said the current turnaround time if approved is a whole year and to me that smells like bull**** given the official FSA website says allow 4 to 5 months.
So does anyone know what current average turnaround time is given I can't imagine there'd be too many people applying for one in the midst of an recession?