Cruciblewrecker

Not super recent, but I applied for my licence in Christchurch on 27 June last year. I then attended the safety course on 19 August.

My Police interview, referee check and security check all took place on 07 September and I was advised of a successful outcome 6 days later.

My licence arrived in the mail about 2 weeks after that so all up, pretty much bang on 3 months.

With regard to security, the rules and standards are pretty clear. If in doubt, go above and beyond - that is what I did and the AO was very happy I hadn't just aimed for the minimum standard with everything. If you can't afford quality security, you probably can't afford quality firearms, so why bother at all if that is the case?

One thing I will say about security is that there is no standard or guidance I could find on where keys for safes should be kept. In my case, the key to my gun cabinet is in a locked combination safe, and the key to my ammo cabinet in a different combination safe - both are solid state (not electronic or relying on batteries), concealed and securely bolted down. My wife works at a locksmith, so these are not $50 Bunnings safes - they are the real deal. The AO was impressed with the effort I went to in this regard.

My wife does not know the codes to either of the safes where the keys are. This is important as the AO did specifically ask that - family members who are not licensed must not have access to the keys, which makes just hiding the keys somewhere around the house problematic as they could be stumbled upon by accident or otherwise at any time, by anyone including visitors, burglars etc.

Technically you could keep the keys on your person "at all times" but this fails the practicality test for a couple of reasons - firstly, do you shower and sleep with the keys? And secondly, the ammo key must not be be kept in the same place as the gun cabinet key (and to me, "one on each wrist" does not count as different places!!)

And then there is the issue of where to keep the spare keys - keeping them with the primary keys is counter productive. In my case, the spares are locked in the gun safe of a licensed friend so I have that covered.

Some may say a practical solution to the key issue is to buy a gun/ammo safe with combination locks, but I didn't want a cheap electronic one (which usually comes with a back-up key that you have to hide somewhere anyway!!), and the old school dial combination gun safes are horrifically expensive - $3000+.

All up, including the 2 door gun/ammo safe, extra deadlock on the garage door, and the key safes, I spent well over $1000 on security. This is in addition to the other security measures I already had such as CCTV, electric gates, vicious dog, branded locksmith car in the driveway etc.