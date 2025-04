mudguard: Gurezaemon: The situation is getting stupid. As I understand it, the population of people who live in Northland and who get cut off whenever the Brynderwyns or Dome Valley get blocked (any decent rain storm) is similar to the population of Wellington city, and it's growing at a furious rate as people who are OK commuting to Auckland move north. The lack of foresight by all politicians is very frustrating. Surely the portion of people doing that commute is minimal? That's a 300k round trip.

funny enough the traffic volumes that go over the brynderwyn's is not huge compared to either side of it. a lot of traffic goes through mangawhai. but with it closed and you see who much gets crammed through mangawhai, it gives you an idea of the issue. its gets absolutely packed.

plus the bypass roads are not good, trucks are either crawling slow or crashing.

for trucks to go the long way around takes 2+ hours to do what is normally 20 minute drive. especially if they are only going to the port which is just over the hill.

one of the issues is that the hill doesn't take a lot of traffic, but a lot of that is commercial traffic. so the economy impacts are huge for the vehicle count. but because its such a bad area to build roads, its cost to benefit is low, which means its always bumped off the list and places with no traffic but cheap to build get priority. hence why we are 30-40 years behind.