What year of manufacture would be a car with a number plate beginning with ED?
I just tried a random number. And ED1041 was a 1968 Holden
If you have a car you are wondering about, why not just do a Carjam search?
Mabey 68 to 69 used to collect them as a kid sad I know , I used to have a note book and note the newest ones I could find
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vehicle_registration_plates_of_New_Zealand
It seems to think my car is a station wagon, which it is not. Other details okay.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
My old car was EDU169 so first registered approx 2007
However wikipedia says a 5 character plate beginning with ED would be prior to 1970
Thanks guys. I didn't know about Carjam, I'll check it out.
Re the number plate, I goofed (due to senility) - the car in question was an older (but not 'ancient\classic) model Jag, so the plate was probably ED plus another letter. There aren't too many 'luxury' cars - even old ones - in this town so I was curious as to how it came to be in a neighboring driveway. I think raytaylor got it right, a 2007 model. Even elderly Jags look much younger.
Later: Yes, Carjam is an excellent site. Does a subscription reveal owner information?
Later: Yes, Carjam is an excellent site. Does a subscription reveal owner information?
no
Joe public has no right to the information in the motor vehicle register.
Some businesses do, but you can opt out of that
https://transact.nzta.govt.nz/transactions/personalinfoaccess/entry