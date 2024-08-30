Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCar number plate - what approx year?
geekIT

2383 posts

Uber Geek


#315931 30-Aug-2024 17:56
Send private message

What year of manufacture would be a car with a number plate beginning with ED?




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
jarledb
Webhead
3249 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277243 30-Aug-2024 18:08
Send private message

I just tried a random number. And ED1041 was a 1968 Holden

 

If you have a car you are wondering about, why not just do a Carjam search?




Jarle Dahl Bergersen | Referral Links: Want $50 off when you join Octopus Energy? Use this referral code
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
Stu1
1719 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3277246 30-Aug-2024 18:12
Send private message

Mabey 68 to 69 used to collect them as a kid sad I know , I used to have a note book and note the newest ones I could find 

 

 

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vehicle_registration_plates_of_New_Zealand

 

 

Stu1
1719 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3277249 30-Aug-2024 18:16
Send private message

jarledb:

 

I just tried a random number. And ED1041 was a 1968 Holden

 

If you have a car you are wondering about, why not just do a Carjam search?

 

 

I had a 74 Belmont which started with HD so 68 would be close 



Rikkitic
Awrrr
18600 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3277259 30-Aug-2024 18:55
Send private message

It seems to think my car is a station wagon, which it is not. Other details okay.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

raytaylor
4001 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3277264 30-Aug-2024 19:25
Send private message

My old car was EDU169 so first registered approx 2007   

 

However wikipedia says a 5 character plate beginning with ED would be prior to 1970   

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vehicle_registration_plates_of_New_Zealand




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8746 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3277265 30-Aug-2024 19:32
Send private message

jarledb:

 

I just tried a random number. And ED1041 was a 1968 Holden

 

If you have a car you are wondering about, why not just do a Carjam search?

 

 

Carjam is your friend.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

geekIT

2383 posts

Uber Geek


  #3277371 31-Aug-2024 12:58
Send private message

Thanks guys. I didn't know about Carjam, I'll check it out.

 

Re the number plate, I goofed (due to senility) - the car in question was an older (but not 'ancient\classic) model Jag, so the plate was probably ED plus another letter. There aren't too many 'luxury' cars - even old ones - in this town so I was curious as to how it came to be in a neighboring driveway. I think raytaylor got it right, a 2007 model. Even elderly Jags look much younger. 

 

Later: Yes, Carjam is an excellent site. Does a subscription reveal owner information? 




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 



Jase2985
13412 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277386 31-Aug-2024 14:35
Send private message

geekIT:

 

Later: Yes, Carjam is an excellent site. Does a subscription reveal owner information? 

 

 

no

 

Joe public has no right to the information in the motor vehicle register.

 

Some businesses do, but you can opt out of that
https://transact.nzta.govt.nz/transactions/personalinfoaccess/entry 

cddt
1467 posts

Uber Geek


  #3277451 31-Aug-2024 16:10
Send private message

Interestingly the initial plates in the current series were region-specific, so you could tell where a particular vehicle was registered by the first two characters. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright