quickymart

13802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#316160 21-Sep-2024 10:31
Send private message

Morning,

 

Way back in January 2020 I purchased a Braun electric shaver to replace my other one that was dying. It's been fantastic - I got it on some sort of clearance special at Briscoes for around $150 (from memory). However, the beard trimmer at the back is falling apart; the springs have popped out and it no longer works.

 

The current Braun razors all seem to cost a fortune. Yes, I can get a new one, but the beard trimmer on the back is very handy - saves having to carry different heads around when travelling.

 

I still have all the parts, but if I want to get this repaired, do I need to go through Braun officially, or can any electrical/electronics shop do the job? Would rather repair than replace as everything else on it works perfectly fine (and I just replaced the cassette too). I realise I'll probably have to pay for this as it's most likely out of warranty.

 

For reference, here is the one I have:

 

https://www.amazon.eg/-/en/Braun-Electric-Precision-Rechargeable-Cordless/dp/B073S5FVLM

 

 

SJB

SJB
2945 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #3284790 21-Sep-2024 13:42
Send private message

Google to do it yourself. When my Braun shaver packed up I got a new motor from the US and changed it myself. Dead easy.

 

Alternatively try Shaver Shop. 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3284824 21-Sep-2024 16:07
Send private message

Might be best not to shop online in Egypt though. 🤔




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

tweake
2357 posts

Uber Geek


  #3284826 21-Sep-2024 16:12
Send private message

have you got a pic of the beard trimmer?

 

its been a very very long time since i worked on shavers but what i can see of that model, i'm not sure i would use it for trimming beards.

 

most appliance repair shops should fix it easy enough. its often the apprentices job ;)



quickymart

13802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3284827 21-Sep-2024 16:28
Send private message

tweake:

 

have you got a pic of the beard trimmer?

 

 

That Amazon link I posted has an image of it, but to save a click:

 

 

This is the bit that's fallen apart.

tweake
2357 posts

Uber Geek


  #3284836 21-Sep-2024 17:18
Send private message

sorry i missed it.

 

pression trimmer aka mustache trimmer. the beard trimmer is a different bit of kit. any decent appliance shop should be able to handle it. cost will depend on why the springs have come out. if the retainer slots etc have broken or not. assuming braun sell the parts required.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3284842 21-Sep-2024 18:31
Send private message

eracode: Might be best not to shop online in Egypt though. 🤔

 

I dunno, if your shaver can deal with this:

 

 

it can deal with anything.

alasta
6688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3284922 22-Sep-2024 07:28
Send private message

Braun will have a list of authorised repairers on their web site. There is an outfit in Wellington called LT Campbell who do repairs and consumables for Braun. I've been going there for years. 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Hatch (affiliate link).
wellygary
8274 posts

Uber Geek


  #3284924 22-Sep-2024 08:03
Send private message

alasta:

 

Braun will have a list of authorised repairers on their web site. There is an outfit in Wellington called LT Campbell who do repairs and consumables for Braun. I've been going there for years. 

 

 

Last time i went past their place they had closed their shop,

 

I think they might be still on line, but their website is woefully out of date with big pictures of the now closed store...

 

YMMV

alasta
6688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3284944 22-Sep-2024 10:02
Send private message

That's a real shame as I go there every 18 months for a replacement cartridge for my shaver. Braun's web site shows an Auckland based outfit as the only service agent in NZ, so I guess the only possible option for Wellington might be the Shaver Shop at Queensgate. 

quickymart

13802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3284953 22-Sep-2024 10:19
Send private message

The closest Braun service outfit to me is East Tamaki (ages away) so I think I'll take it to the place in Takapuna I got the cassette from a few months ago.

 

Thanks for all the suggestions, will let you know how I get on with the repair place 🤞

