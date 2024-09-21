quickymart

Morning,

Way back in January 2020 I purchased a Braun electric shaver to replace my other one that was dying. It's been fantastic - I got it on some sort of clearance special at Briscoes for around $150 (from memory). However, the beard trimmer at the back is falling apart; the springs have popped out and it no longer works.

The current Braun razors all seem to cost a fortune. Yes, I can get a new one, but the beard trimmer on the back is very handy - saves having to carry different heads around when travelling.

I still have all the parts, but if I want to get this repaired, do I need to go through Braun officially, or can any electrical/electronics shop do the job? Would rather repair than replace as everything else on it works perfectly fine (and I just replaced the cassette too). I realise I'll probably have to pay for this as it's most likely out of warranty.

For reference, here is the one I have:

https://www.amazon.eg/-/en/Braun-Electric-Precision-Rechargeable-Cordless/dp/B073S5FVLM