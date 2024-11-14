Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicFusion Power, in our lifetime?
kingdragonfly

11276 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#317784 14-Nov-2024 15:39
I guess everyone in New Zealand saw this

Kiwi business thrusts New Zealand into global fusion race: One News

 

 

A Kiwi start-up has achieved a "huge milestone" in its quest for fusion energy — by creating and confining plasma for the first time in New Zealand. 

"First plasma" is the moment a fusion device first creates and confines a super-hot cloud of ionised gas, with plasma being the necessary fuel to spark a fusion reaction.

In other fusion concepts, plasma is contained by superconductors pushing a field inwards. This is notoriously difficult, and OpenStar's key engineering innovation stemmed from inverting that process using an elegant solution inspired by nature; the levitated dipole.

OpenStar chief executive and founder Ratu Mataira told Breakfast the company is not the first in the world to create "first plasma", but the successful trial of its levitated dipole prototype has achieved a crucial step toward the creation of fusion energy.
...



I'm not a fusion expert by any stretch of the imagination.

I believe the device created is more-or-less based on the Levitated Dipole Experiment (LDX).

Several parties ran it, such as MIT, Columbia University, and Department of Energy. It was abandoned primarily due to funding issues. The focus changed to tokamak reactors. As a result, the LDX project ceased operations in November 2011.

While the exact total funding amount isn't readily available, it's known that the project received tens of millions dollars over its lifetime to support the design, construction, and operation of the experiment.

The phrase "fusion is always 30 years in the future" has been echoed by many researchers and critics over the decades. It's often attributed to the physics community in general, rather than a specific individual. The sentiment reflects the long-standing challenges and slow progress in achieving practical, sustainable nuclear fusion energy.

Goosey
2843 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3309023 14-Nov-2024 16:12
Cool…. The 1980’s or should I say 2015 is finally here…

 

~from the Wikipedia~

 

People also ask   What was Mr. Fusion Back to the Future?

 

The Mr. Fusion Home Energy Reactor is the name of a power source used by the DeLorean time machine in the Back to the Future trilogy.

 

It can be seen for the first time at the end of Back to the Future when Doc pulls into the McFly's driveway after a trip to the year 2015.



wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309026 14-Nov-2024 16:22
Meanwhile "Big" Physics are burning though Billions in France and are running decades late
https://physicsworld.com/a/iter-fusion-reactor-hit-by-massive-decade-long-delay-and-e5bn-price-hike/

 

 

 

While the "laser" boys in the US are at least energy positive, 
https://www.science.org/content/article/laser-fusion-experiment-squeezes-out-even-more-energy

 

There are multiple fusion projects around the world, the NZ crowd are fairly late to the party, but the more the merrier.....

 

But even is one of these does find a "breakthrough" I'm not expecting to see any commercial fusion within the next 50 years, 

tdgeek
29782 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309030 14-Nov-2024 16:28
wellygary:

 

But even is one of these does find a "breakthrough" I'm not expecting to see any commercial fusion within the next 50 years, 

 

 

Agree. We could borrow a nearby fusion reactor and utilise that more. We are, but its a slow road, which to me seems bizarre. Its there



SaltyNZ
8267 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309037 14-Nov-2024 16:51
wellygary:

 

Meanwhile "Big" Physics are burning though Billions in France and are running decades late
https://physicsworld.com/a/iter-fusion-reactor-hit-by-massive-decade-long-delay-and-e5bn-price-hike/

 

 

 

While the "laser" boys in the US are at least energy positive, 
https://www.science.org/content/article/laser-fusion-experiment-squeezes-out-even-more-energy

 

There are multiple fusion projects around the world, the NZ crowd are fairly late to the party, but the more the merrier.....

 

But even is one of these does find a "breakthrough" I'm not expecting to see any commercial fusion within the next 50 years, 

 

 

 

 

The laser boys are energy positive only if you only count the energy in the laser light. Which is far exceeded by the energy needed to run the lasers, let alone all the other equipment as well. They're still waaaay off being energy positive.




neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309052 14-Nov-2024 17:50
Gawd, more news coverage for these guys [0]?  Why don't the media interview just one single person who actually knows about this stuff and who can say "yeah, nah".  I guess it's like UFO stories where whatever you do you can never, ever get comments from anyone who understands aerodynamics, astrodynamics, metallurgy, physics, biology, electronics, etc.  "It's a seagull being tracked by a gymballed camera" kinda deflates the whole mystery object from outer space story.

 

[0] I originally had a slightly stronger word in here.

wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309055 14-Nov-2024 18:12
neb:

 

Gawd, more news coverage for these guys [0]? 

 

 

I'm guessing they are in or near to another funding round, 

 

In one of their many media spots they mentioned they had burnt through $17 of their original $20 Million, so their runway is about the disappear unless they can find some more VC funding...

TwoSeven
1641 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3309056 14-Nov-2024 18:20
I think it was one of those scifi things that was good in the 1960s but these days sustainable and renewable energy is kind if making it redundant.

 

i think there are nearly a dozen countries now that are on the verge of having excess renewables. I know Germany recently had net export of electricity.

 

 




MadEngineer
4325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3309064 14-Nov-2024 18:49
Imagine having unlimited production of electricity.

 

I can't help wonder (or dream of - wishful thinking) what that would do to power prices.  Noone would turn off their aircons.




JimmyH
2888 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309067 14-Nov-2024 19:01
It wouldn't be free though - presumably those plants would cost billions. That capital, and cost of capital, would have to be recouped through prices.

 

However, it could be pretty cheap......

 

Good luck to these guys. Unless it's another Martin jetpack where they are angling for taxpayer funding based on a lot of hand-wavy hype but nothing remotely plausible/practical. I don't think taxpayers should chuck money at this.

 

Let those private investors who want to take a punt on a moonshot do so, but I have had enough of taxpayers being fleeced.

Lias
5598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309068 14-Nov-2024 19:04
The Martin Jetpack was "world leading" and got heaps of press too.. 




neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309070 14-Nov-2024 19:16
Lias: The Martin Jetpack was "world leading" and got heaps of press too.. 

 

How much of that was outside NZ though and on mainstream media rather than enthusiast forums/media?  That seems to be the case with this Mr.Fusion story, there's very little outside NZ apart from enthusiast forums.

ezbee
2418 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309129 14-Nov-2024 19:57
We did have this breakthrough.

Zach the ethereal Supercomputer from 2017.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/news/95902549/zach-a-supercomputer-that-can-hold-conversations-is-coming-to-christchurch

 

 

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309131 14-Nov-2024 20:10
ezbee:

 

We did have this breakthrough.

Zach the ethereal Supercomputer from 2017.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/news/95902549/zach-a-supercomputer-that-can-hold-conversations-is-coming-to-christchurch

 

 

You really need to link to later material to provide the full story, David Farrier did a series of articles on them ending with the Internal Affairs investigation.

 

Not saying that the other guys in the thread are a scam, just that this particular one was.

tdgeek
29782 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309184 14-Nov-2024 20:31
TwoSeven:

 

I think it was one of those scifi things that was good in the 1960s but these days sustainable and renewable energy is kind if making it redundant.

 

i think there are nearly a dozen countries now that are on the verge of having excess renewables. I know Germany recently had net export of electricity.

 

 

 

 

IIRC China has a green city, built that way from the ground up. That obviously wont translate to every city, but its a way forward. Sun, wind, tides. All are free resources and they are already here

elpenguino
3431 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309204 14-Nov-2024 21:40
MadEngineer:

 

Imagine having unlimited production of electricity.

 

I can't help wonder (or dream of - wishful thinking) what that would do to power prices.  Noone would turn off their aircons.

 

 

I agree. Limitless energy would not encourage efficiency or moderation. And with inefficiencies of systems, how much heat would be generated to add to global warming?

 

And even if the power was free you're still going to pay a fortune in line charges :-)




