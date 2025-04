Don't expect trademe to help you if you have a problem either, for the first time since i joined trademe (2006 or something). I brought a pair of cheap $50 motorbike boots from someone in Auckland and agreed a $15 postage rate. Put the money into his account and never heard from him again. I raised a Dispute with trademe and after much waiting and back and forward, they determined there was nothing that could be done and i'd need to go to small claims. Which is a $59 application fee and no guarantee this guy would show up, or cough up the boots/refund the money, so for the $65 total i had to walk away.

If you think trademe is safer than Facebook marketplace think again. People at trademe are completely useless and offer no real help if you run into trouble.