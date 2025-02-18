Last year, Warehouse started stocking one of my fav book series, so I grabbed all the ones they had in the series, buy one get one half price. All good, except they were missing the latest one.

Figured thats fair enough.... so waited for it to arrive. And waited. And waited. Eventually I contacted the distribution center, and asked if they knew when the final book would be arriving. "Sorry, we don't have that information, talk to your local store".

But.... you're the distribution center..... the stores only take what you give them, they don't know what they're getting or when...

So now I have most of the series, from the same publisher, all nicely matching on my bookshelf... except the last one. Which I'll probably have to obtain from a different publisher and upset my very minimal OCD :D

Now I've noticed Warehouse have removed the series from their stores, so very unlikely I'll ever see the one I need.

Going to contact the publisher directly and see if they can point me to another seller but the usual suspects don't have it.