The Warehouse fail :( aka rant

#318756 18-Feb-2025 12:26
Last year, Warehouse started stocking one of my fav book series, so I grabbed all the ones they had in the series, buy one get one half price. All good, except they were missing the latest one. 

 

Figured thats fair enough.... so waited for it to arrive. And waited. And waited. Eventually I contacted the distribution center, and asked if they knew when the final book would be arriving. "Sorry, we don't have that information, talk to your  local store". 

 

But.... you're the distribution center..... the stores only take what you give them, they don't know what they're getting or when...

 

So now I have most of the series, from the same publisher, all nicely matching on my bookshelf... except the last one. Which I'll probably have to obtain from a different publisher and upset my very minimal OCD :D

 

Now I've noticed Warehouse have removed the series from their stores, so very unlikely I'll ever see the one I need.

 

Going to contact the publisher directly and see if they can point me to another seller but the usual suspects don't have it.

 

 




Rickles
  #3344494 19-Feb-2025 13:35
FWIW, my wife scours TWH books because of the reduced pricing, which gets lower as old stocks or non-sales do.

 

However, she also observed that the titles appear to be quite random, nor necessarily consistent as to authors or series.   She opines that their books are probably sourced from printer/publisher's over-runs or even undelivered book store/s orders.

 

The only consistent supplies seem to be the children's series.

 
 
 
 

Kiwifan
  #3344605 19-Feb-2025 19:34
A few years ago I bought a novel from them in their bargain bin and it had a Walmart sticker under their sticker so I think the theory of buying clearance books wholesale may be right. 

