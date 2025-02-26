Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview satellite update
DeMort

23 posts

Geek


#318849 26-Feb-2025 15:25
! have been trying to get my head around the info about the coming update of the satellite transnmision it seems that if at the moment you are able to get 

 

Bravo +1,Eden +1 Sky Open and Al Jazeera that there should no problem with receiving transmission when the change over is made in April.

 

  The thing is that I'm using an Ultrplus  X-9200HD PVRtop box which we purchase in around 2012-20013 and we are receiving all these channels but the settings are for Optus D1.

 

So the question is will this Top box still work in April and if so are there any tweeks to the dish,lnb topbox  ect to for this to happen

 

Cheers DeMort

wellygary
8231 posts

Uber Geek


  #3348085 26-Feb-2025 15:32
It does S2, so it should be fine....

 

 

 

https://www.freeviewshop.co.nz/ultraplus-x9200hd-digital-satellite-receiverpvr-p-659.html

 

DVB Compliance    Fully DVB-S / DVB-S2 compliant

 
 
 
 

DeMort

23 posts

Geek


  #3348220 26-Feb-2025 23:32
Thanks Welly.Gary for that info, much appreciated might get a few more years of running out of the top box yet, before it is consigned to the scrap heap.

 

Cheers DeMort

