Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicHow to get customer service from Mercury Energy?
KiwiTim

378 posts

Ultimate Geek


#320372 6-Aug-2025 09:57
Send private message quote this post

I been trying to get Mercury Energy to respond to a faulty smart meter since 7 July, but they never call me back.

 

Maybe posting here will get them to finally respond.

 

Here is the history. 

 

On 8 July I get my power bill and I can see that I get no solar generation credit for the month of June. I have 14 solar panels and have the 'Harrison's Solar Deal' of 2 years of solar credits of 18 cents per kWh (this expires in November 2025). I call Mercury and ask for an explanation. Eventually the Mercury agent and I conclude that there must be a fault with the smart meter as power export had ceased on 4 June, despite me generating loads of power. The Mercury agent says she will log a job with the smart meter team.

 

Two weeks go by and I have had no contact from Mercury, so I call them back and ask when the smart meter is going to be fixed. They said they will contact the smart meter team and call me back before the close of business day. No call back.

 

I wait another week and then send Mercury an email, asking for a response. I get a generated email response, saying they will be in touch. After another week of waiting, no response.

 

I get on a Mercury chat. The Mercury agent says they will get somebody to respond to me within 5 days, but as usual, no response after waiting seven days.

 

I called them yesterday and explained the lack of response from Mercury over this smart meter issue, and tell them I am running out of patience due to their very poor customer service. The Mercury agent says he will contact the smart meter team and call me back before the close of business, today. I tell him if he does not call me back today I will seriously be considering moving to another energy provider. He assures me that he will call me back before the close of business.

 

You can guess what happened; he failed to call me back.

 

Are Mercury totally incompetent? or is this a deliberate strategy to avoid paying customers their contractually agreed power generation credits?

 

Any advice would be gratefully received. 

Create new topic
Valok
41 posts

Geek


  #3400296 6-Aug-2025 10:41
Send private message quote this post

Either lodge a complaint or ask to speak with a team leader in the back office team which i believe is metering and network. Also ask if its possible to provide a reading from both registers to have an updated bill.



KiwiTim

378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3400300 6-Aug-2025 11:41
Send private message quote this post

I found the email for complaints: resolutions@mercury.co.nz

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright