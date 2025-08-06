I been trying to get Mercury Energy to respond to a faulty smart meter since 7 July, but they never call me back.

Maybe posting here will get them to finally respond.

Here is the history.

On 8 July I get my power bill and I can see that I get no solar generation credit for the month of June. I have 14 solar panels and have the 'Harrison's Solar Deal' of 2 years of solar credits of 18 cents per kWh (this expires in November 2025). I call Mercury and ask for an explanation. Eventually the Mercury agent and I conclude that there must be a fault with the smart meter as power export had ceased on 4 June, despite me generating loads of power. The Mercury agent says she will log a job with the smart meter team.

Two weeks go by and I have had no contact from Mercury, so I call them back and ask when the smart meter is going to be fixed. They said they will contact the smart meter team and call me back before the close of business day. No call back.

I wait another week and then send Mercury an email, asking for a response. I get a generated email response, saying they will be in touch. After another week of waiting, no response.

I get on a Mercury chat. The Mercury agent says they will get somebody to respond to me within 5 days, but as usual, no response after waiting seven days.

I called them yesterday and explained the lack of response from Mercury over this smart meter issue, and tell them I am running out of patience due to their very poor customer service. The Mercury agent says he will contact the smart meter team and call me back before the close of business, today. I tell him if he does not call me back today I will seriously be considering moving to another energy provider. He assures me that he will call me back before the close of business.

You can guess what happened; he failed to call me back.

Are Mercury totally incompetent? or is this a deliberate strategy to avoid paying customers their contractually agreed power generation credits?

Any advice would be gratefully received.