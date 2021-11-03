Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
200/100 Plans in Christchurch?
ashtonaut

#290319 3-Nov-2021 08:07
I’m currently on the 100/100 Bigpipe UFB Expert plan for $89. It looks like this is no longer particularly good value given Enable are doing 200/100 in my area. I’d also like the download boost.

Can anyone recommend a retailer in Christchurch that does a 200/100 plan, with a genuine public IP (ie no CG-NAT)?

I have my own router, don’t need a static IP, and would prefer to be on an open term plan. I don’t need gigabit and would like to pay no more than I do at the moment.

Any thoughts welcome, the broadband comparison sites I’ve tried don’t let me filter by upload speed.

nztim
  #2806543 3-Nov-2021 08:53
I think Spark have abandoned the Bigpipe brand, its pricing model has not kept up with the times I now have 1GB Sky Broadband for $79 p/m with $10 for a static IP which includes free Disney plus for a year

 

That pricing is obviously because I am a Sky TV customer

 

I just plugged a random Christchurch address into several RSPs websites and the only one that came back offering 200/100 was slingshot  with $84.95 for 200/100 - I am pretty sure they don't use CG-Nat but they do block a range of ports inbound for stuff you should never port forward anyway (Netbios SSH etc)

 

 

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

esawers
  #2806576 3-Nov-2021 09:45
Skinny has 200/20 with 6 months free (12 month contract) at the moment 

ashtonaut

  #2806598 3-Nov-2021 10:12
Thanks, Skinny don't offer 200/100, they are still only offering 200/20 in Canterbury.

 

It looks like 2degrees does 200/100 for $89 and Slingshot does it for $85, I'll have to check out CG-NAT and other stuff.



lxsw20
  #2806611 3-Nov-2021 10:37
Why not just go for Skinny 1000/500 with the 6 months free? It will work out cheaper than $89/$85 per month over 12 months. 

ashtonaut

  #2806613 3-Nov-2021 10:41
lxsw20:

 

Why not just go for Skinny 1000/500 with the 6 months free? It will work out cheaper than $89/$85 per month over 12 months. 

 

 

Fair point! Assuming they still don't do CG-NAT then that might be the option. Cheers

trig42
  #2806636 3-Nov-2021 11:08
I wonder if Enable will be matching Chorus' 300/100 speed increase? Might just be worth waiting for that (going on a 100/20 till it gets bumped to 300/100in December-ish).

darkasdes2
  #2806645 3-Nov-2021 11:26
Can confirm 2 Degrees offers 200/100 in Christchurch with the advertised 100/20 plan.



MaxineN
  #2806648 3-Nov-2021 11:48
ashtonaut:

 

lxsw20:

 

Why not just go for Skinny 1000/500 with the 6 months free? It will work out cheaper than $89/$85 per month over 12 months. 

 

 

Fair point! Assuming they still don't do CG-NAT then that might be the option. Cheers

 

 

Skinny gives you a public facing IP. Am on Skinny 1 gig for 6 months deal. Couldn't resist and Stuff wouldn't match.

 

Haven't had any issues honestly.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

ashtonaut

  #2806764 3-Nov-2021 15:53
Skinny gives you a public facing IP. Am on Skinny 1 gig for 6 months deal. Couldn't resist and Stuff wouldn't match.

 

Haven't had any issues honestly.

 

 

 

 

Awesome, thanks for confirming. I suspect I won't be able to resist either...

cbrpilot
  #2806851 3-Nov-2021 18:10
Skinny would be a great option - especially with their current offer. 

 

 




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

ashtonaut

  #2806872 3-Nov-2021 18:55
I realise they don’t support anything other than their modem, but I assume it’s possible to use something else (USG)? I know it’s at my own risk, but expect it’s a standard spark style  pppoe connection?

nztim
  #2806940 3-Nov-2021 19:26
ashtonaut:

I realise they don’t support anything other than their modem, but I assume it’s possible to use something else (USG)? I know it’s at my own risk, but expect it’s a standard spark style  pppoe connection?



Skinny PPPoE with no VLAN10 Tagging on any router that supports that

BEWARE PPPoE stack on unifi is buggy and dreadful performance wise




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2806993 3-Nov-2021 19:36
@nztim The USG it is fine (reliable EdgeOS w/ hardware offloaded PPPoE). You're thinking Dream Machine which is horrible.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Pjamtin
  #2808286 6-Nov-2021 03:16
trig42:

 

I wonder if Enable will be matching Chorus' 300/100 speed increase? Might just be worth waiting for that (going on a 100/20 till it gets bumped to 300/100in December-ish).

 

 

Enable only did the 200/100 because of the new docis 3.1 modems on xtsl (cable). Not sure if theyu=y will go up to 300/100/

 

In soime parts we still haven'ty got hyperfibre. they have started rolling it out tho here.

phrozenpenguin
  #2814114 16-Nov-2021 23:25
Pjamtin:

 

trig42:

 

I wonder if Enable will be matching Chorus' 300/100 speed increase? Might just be worth waiting for that (going on a 100/20 till it gets bumped to 300/100in December-ish).

 

 

Enable only did the 200/100 because of the new docis 3.1 modems on xtsl (cable). Not sure if theyu=y will go up to 300/100/

 

In soime parts we still haven'ty got hyperfibre. they have started rolling it out tho here.

 

 

See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=290520

 

Not sure if Bigpipe will pass it through - hoping so!

