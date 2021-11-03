ashtonaut:

I think Spark have abandoned the Bigpipe brand, its pricing model has not kept up with the times I now have 1GB Sky Broadband for $79 p/m with $10 for a static IP which includes free Disney plus for a year

That pricing is obviously because I am a Sky TV customer

I just plugged a random Christchurch address into several RSPs websites and the only one that came back offering 200/100 was slingshot with $84.95 for 200/100 - I am pretty sure they don't use CG-Nat but they do block a range of ports inbound for stuff you should never port forward anyway (Netbios SSH etc)