ashtonaut:

I’m currently on the 100/100 Bigpipe UFB Expert plan for $89. It looks like this is no longer particularly good value given Enable are doing 200/100 in my area. I’d also like the download boost.
Can anyone recommend a retailer in Christchurch that does a 200/100 plan, with a genuine public IP (ie no CG-NAT)?
I have my own router, don’t need a static IP, and would prefer to be on an open term plan. I don’t need gigabit and would like to pay no more than I do at the moment.
Any thoughts welcome, the broadband comparison sites I’ve tried don’t let me filter by upload speed.