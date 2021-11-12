Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband: Who to call for a severed fibre cable on the wall of my house?
Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


#290455 12-Nov-2021 19:05
Send private message

As the title says, I accidentally ripped the cable from It's housing on a God damned Friday afternoon. Sat on hold with 2 degrees for 2 hours before giving up. Should i persevere with my ISP?

Spyware
2998 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2811948 12-Nov-2021 19:12
Send private message

Call back on Monday.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2811949 12-Nov-2021 19:13
Send private message

Yep, this would need to be raised as a fault by your ISP. Faults techs will often be available during a weekend so probably best to persevere tonight.

Linux
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2811951 12-Nov-2021 19:14
Send private message

You need to speak to your ISP



dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2811953 12-Nov-2021 19:56
Send private message

has something changed over the last couple of years? I dealt with a damaged fibre cable within the boundary of a commercial property a few years back and I dealt with Chrous directly to get it repaired. 

 

Wasn't cheap either! 

 

Theres a number and form on the chorus website to lodge these

quickymart
9030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2811956 12-Nov-2021 20:07
Send private message

That's for network damage, ie, where the cable is hanging down low but everything still works. This is a fault, ie, no service - needs to be logged via the RSP, who in turn sends it to Chorus.

 

Reporting this to Damages won't get your service restored, they will only make the cable safe. Log it as a fault with your RSP.

stevenb
44 posts

Geek


  #2811959 12-Nov-2021 20:15
Send private message

Try driving the streets tomorrow looking for a chorus van ☺

Linux
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2811962 12-Nov-2021 20:30
Send private message

stevenb: Try driving the streets tomorrow looking for a chorus van ☺


Might not be in a Chorus area



Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2811972 12-Nov-2021 21:02
Send private message

Linux:
stevenb: Try driving the streets tomorrow looking for a chorus van ☺


Might not be in a Chorus area

 

 

 

Yeah I'm in a Chorus area. Just posted to the local FB area hoping for a cashie :)

coffeebaron
5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812003 12-Nov-2021 22:48
Send private message

What part of the country are you? 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2812007 12-Nov-2021 23:04
Send private message

coffeebaron:

 

What part of the country are you? 

 

 

 

 

Newlands, Wellington.

nztim
2337 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2812016 13-Nov-2021 00:08
Send private message

its Chorus network they need to fix it - I do believe you should be able to call Chorus direct (and pay the appropriate fee to do so) when its clearly not an RSP fault




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

quickymart
9030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2812028 13-Nov-2021 07:10
Send private message

The important thing is if his service has been disconnected or not (which I note we haven't been told yet). If it has, it's a fault logged via the RSP. If everything is still working, then Chorus Damages.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2812084 13-Nov-2021 07:54
Send private message

quickymart:

 

The important thing is if his service has been disconnected or not (which I note we haven't been told yet). If it has, it's a fault logged via the RSP. If everything is still working, then Chorus Damages.

 

 

OP said 'severed' and "ripped the cable from its housing" - so unlikely to be still working. Sounds fairly 'terminal'.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

quickymart
9030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2812121 13-Nov-2021 09:16
Send private message

In that case, it's a fault, and it goes straight to the RSP - although I know of similar situations where things were still (miraculously) working, however if it's "terminal" as you say, he needs to speak to his RSP.

Bung
4632 posts

Uber Geek


  #2812123 13-Nov-2021 09:18
Send private message

I wouldn't be able to damage our install accidentally, it would have to be deliberate. If it was easy to do try the "It should have been better protected approach."

