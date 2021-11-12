As the title says, I accidentally ripped the cable from It's housing on a God damned Friday afternoon. Sat on hold with 2 degrees for 2 hours before giving up. Should i persevere with my ISP?
Call back on Monday.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
Yep, this would need to be raised as a fault by your ISP. Faults techs will often be available during a weekend so probably best to persevere tonight.
has something changed over the last couple of years? I dealt with a damaged fibre cable within the boundary of a commercial property a few years back and I dealt with Chrous directly to get it repaired.
Wasn't cheap either!
Theres a number and form on the chorus website to lodge these
That's for network damage, ie, where the cable is hanging down low but everything still works. This is a fault, ie, no service - needs to be logged via the RSP, who in turn sends it to Chorus.
Reporting this to Damages won't get your service restored, they will only make the cable safe. Log it as a fault with your RSP.
stevenb: Try driving the streets tomorrow looking for a chorus van ☺
Linux:stevenb: Try driving the streets tomorrow looking for a chorus van ☺
Might not be in a Chorus area
Yeah I'm in a Chorus area. Just posted to the local FB area hoping for a cashie :)
What part of the country are you?
Rural IT and Broadband support.
Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com
coffeebaron:
What part of the country are you?
Newlands, Wellington.
its Chorus network they need to fix it - I do believe you should be able to call Chorus direct (and pay the appropriate fee to do so) when its clearly not an RSP fault
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
The important thing is if his service has been disconnected or not (which I note we haven't been told yet). If it has, it's a fault logged via the RSP. If everything is still working, then Chorus Damages.
quickymart:
The important thing is if his service has been disconnected or not (which I note we haven't been told yet). If it has, it's a fault logged via the RSP. If everything is still working, then Chorus Damages.
OP said 'severed' and "ripped the cable from its housing" - so unlikely to be still working. Sounds fairly 'terminal'.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
In that case, it's a fault, and it goes straight to the RSP - although I know of similar situations where things were still (miraculously) working, however if it's "terminal" as you say, he needs to speak to his RSP.