Hello Geekzone community!

Wondering if anyone else has hyperfibre and running the hyperfibre ONT in residential gateway mode.

I recently had this installed and am experiencing a very strange issue.

In the ONT I have a switch on the 10G port, an AP from one of the 1G ports and security camera DVR on the other 1 G port.

The ONT is setup with 2 SSIDs, one for the 2.4Ghz band, the other for 5Ghz, the AP in another part of my house has the same SSID configuration.

The issue I'm seeing is internal traffic from devices within the network is not getting through on the 5Ghz band.

Anything connected on 2.4 or ethernet can talk to other devices on the local network, but on the 5Ghz band, you can only get out to the internet.

When connecting to the other AP on 5Ghz it works fine as that goes goes through ethernet.

I run some internal servers for various things and its been a headache trying to figure out what is going on, but I'm completely stumped.

Any ideas or suggestions would be appreciated as I'm now just pulling out my hair.