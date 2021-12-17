Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Strange Hyperfibre ONT behaviour
#292986 17-Dec-2021 21:57
Hello Geekzone community!

 

Wondering if anyone else has hyperfibre and running the hyperfibre ONT in residential gateway mode.
I recently had this installed and am experiencing a very strange issue.

 

In the ONT I have a switch on the 10G port, an AP from one of the 1G ports and security camera DVR on the other 1 G port.
The ONT is setup with 2 SSIDs, one for the 2.4Ghz band, the other for 5Ghz, the AP in another part of my house has the same SSID configuration.

 

The issue I'm seeing is internal traffic from devices within the network is not getting through on the 5Ghz band.
Anything connected on 2.4 or ethernet can talk to other devices on the local network, but on the 5Ghz band, you can only get out to the internet.
When connecting to the other AP on 5Ghz it works fine as that goes goes through ethernet.

 

I run some internal servers for various things and its been a headache trying to figure out what is going on, but I'm completely stumped.
Any ideas or suggestions would be appreciated as I'm now just pulling out my hair. 

  #2835142 17-Dec-2021 23:54
Um...pretty sure you can't use the ONT as a modem/router, you need a separate device, although I don't have Hyperfibre, so I stand to be corrected if required.

  #2835143 18-Dec-2021 00:01
Good APs have an option you can set to try to make devices unable to talk to each other on WiFi.  It is very useful with untrusted IoT devices.  It sounds like your 5 GHz has that option on.  With my UniFi system, the option is called "L2 isolation" (Layer 2 isolation).

  #2835152 18-Dec-2021 06:12
quickymart:

 

Um...pretty sure you can't use the ONT as a modem/router, you need a separate device, although I don't have Hyperfibre, so I stand to be corrected if required.

 

 

Reverse is true for hyperfibre.



  #2835153 18-Dec-2021 06:15
As @ fe31nz says, client isolation would be the setting to check. Could be called a few different things, but may commonly be used on guest networks so clients can't see each other.

  #2835233 18-Dec-2021 11:15
Thanks for the suggestion. It is something that I considered but no luck.

 

Looking at the 5Ghz config, Isolation is disabled and all other settings are pretty standard.

 

I'm not clear if there might be additional setting I can't see, as it seems that the management page is missing some specific settings.
My assumption is in residential gateway mode the admin account we get to access the device only gives limited access to settings.

 

 

 

  #2835274 18-Dec-2021 14:54
The the IP addresses in the same range? there might not be a route between the two interfaces?




  #2835282 18-Dec-2021 15:09
Yup all on the same subnet so no routing needed. The ONT is acting as DHCP and issuing addresses in the same range for ethernet, 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz connected devices.

