Chrisblobster:

Hi there, I'm having ridiculous trouble with Compass fibre since upgrading to a Gigabit LAN/WAN capable router/modem (D-Link DSL-2878) to attain the 300/100 Mbps speeds of my plan. The trouble is, as far as I can tell, that Compass DNS servers are ridiculously slow resolving addresses - it might be anything from 10-30 seconds before a page starts loading, but once loading it loads at a speed in keeping with the fibre speed. Speed tests give me a reliable 300-320 Mbps down, and 100-110 Mbps up, although sometimes waiting for the speed test to start takes a long time due to the DNS issue. Once I use a website it will then resolve instantly for a time period, but without accessing the website for a while the DNS resolution will start taking ages again. Worst of all is that I'm working from home using Autodesk Revit and being a cloud-based software with workshared models there are significant delays synchronizing the models and polling other users of the models, and also those users report delays when their instance of Revit polls mine to see if I've got a lock on any model elements I'm editing.

I did some tests with ping in Linux - the Linux ping command tries to ping the address or IP once a second, but pinging addresses currently it can only do a ping every 8-10 seconds - if I switch to the IP for the same address the command is back to its usual 1 ping per second. The strange part of this is that my old modem resolves DNS instantly using the same ISP-specified DNS servers, but of course it is limited to only 100 Mbps WAN/LAN. Attempts to get Compass to investigate this issue have been fruitless, with the rep I'm chatting with unable to get info from the technical team to see what is causing this issue. I've got a support request in with D-Link too.

If there is anyone else using Compass do you or did you find DNS to be slow with them? If anyone also has the DSL-2878 and has had issues with Compass I'd be curious to know.

I'm at the point of changing ISP to be honest, but am wary that Compass will do their best to hit me with $199 ETP, so I'll be sure to give at least 30 days notice.

Cheers,

Chris W, Chch