Hi all,

Can someone please tell me the reason we have a VLAN10 tag on the WAN port for UFB connections?

Our ISP of choice can do with or without and our preference is without in case our client ever factory resets the router they will still get internet ( we dont use consumer ISP supplied routers )

I understand the VLAN on the LAN side, just not the WAN side.

If someone can please explain in layman's terms that would be awesome ( my google fu has failed me ).

Cheers

John