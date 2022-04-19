I have a customer who has just switched to UFB from a WISP setup. Previously he was using a Grandstream ATA VOIP adapter plugged into the phone lines in the house and was able to use all his phones no problem. Since switching to UFB the landline is via the ONT, not a biggie. Plugged that all up and its working fine (much better than before!!). Pretty much ditched his entire previous setup incl the grandstream.

This is working fine with his powered hand sets - wireless ones with powered base stations but he has an old (very old!) unpowered Telecom phone Id guess is at least 20 years old. He really wants to keep using that but Im guessing the ONT doesnt out out enough power to run it? Is there any options short of a new phone he can opt for? He wants to be able to use it when theres power cuts but as I explained to him without a UPS his UFB will be down anyway.