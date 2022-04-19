Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandLandline via ONT
askelon

745 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#295732 19-Apr-2022 12:10
Send private message

I have a customer who has just switched to UFB from a WISP setup.  Previously he was using a Grandstream ATA VOIP adapter plugged into the phone lines in the house and was able to use all his phones no problem. Since switching to UFB the landline is via the ONT,  not a biggie.  Plugged that all up and its working fine (much better than before!!).  Pretty much ditched his entire previous setup incl the grandstream. 

 

This is working fine with his powered hand sets - wireless ones with powered base stations but he has an old (very old!) unpowered Telecom phone Id guess is at least 20 years old.  He really wants to keep using that but Im guessing the ONT doesnt out out enough power to run it?  Is there any options short of a new phone he can opt for?  He wants to be able to use it when theres power cuts but as I explained to him without a UPS his UFB will be down anyway.

Create new topic
lxsw20
2916 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903776 19-Apr-2022 12:18
Send private message

Does it not work at all, or does it just not ring?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
BarTender
3416 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903810 19-Apr-2022 13:47
Send private message

I would check out: https://www.bigbuttons.co.nz/landline-phones.html (YMMV but they look a fairly legit site)

 

Also this thread is good: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=273145

 

Also worth checking out:

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/uniden-fp1220-corded-phone-with-backlit-lcd-and-keypad/N116789.html

 

and

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/uniden-sse451-sight-and-sound-enhanced-twin-cordless-phone-system/N160233.html

 

My 85 year old Mother in Law has the above, and she also purchased an additional station so she has 3 around her place so she never needs to travel very far to get a phone and is very happy with it.

 

Have thought about getting her a mini UPS to run the ONT and base station, but she is SLOWLY coming around to using her mobile phone so that is the emergency backup option.




and


nztim
2296 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2903895 19-Apr-2022 14:36
Send private message

Doesn’t work or doesn’t ring? if it works but doesn’t ring this will be either the REN is drawing yoo much power (ONT pumps out circa 3REN)

you need to add uo the REN from the cordless phone and his old phone and check it doesn’t exceed 3 the REN is found on the tele permit sticker

The other reason it may not ring is it requires the 3rd ring wire to function

To resolve this you need a ringing adapter (which his old setup he must have if it was working)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



askelon

745 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2903908 19-Apr-2022 14:50
Send private message

Sorry should have said, doesnt work at all.  No dialtone, nothing. I think he'll just have to invest in a new phone personally.  

askelon

745 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2903909 19-Apr-2022 14:52
Send private message

Oh I have suggested a UPS for the UFB/Whatever he has plugged in down near the ONT as they also have zero mobile coverage.  Now I at least have them on voice over wifi and that seems to be working. 

nztim
2296 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2904053 19-Apr-2022 18:56
Send private message

askelon:

 

Sorry should have said, doesnt work at all.  No dialtone, nothing. I think he'll just have to invest in a new phone personally.  

 

 

are you using an RJ11 to RJ11 to plug the phone into the ONT?

 

if so this also wont work because those older phones use pins 2,3,5 on both the BT and RJ11 connections, on the more modern 2 wire phones they use 2 and 5 on a BT connection and pins 3 and 4 on an RJ11 connection




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim
2296 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2904131 19-Apr-2022 21:33
Send private message

askelon:

 

Oh I have suggested a UPS for the UFB/Whatever he has plugged in down near the ONT as they also have zero mobile coverage.  Now I at least have them on voice over wifi and that seems to be working. 

 

 

No mobile coverage and no longer on copper = 111 Contact Code comes into play, EVERYONE must be able to contact 111 in the event of a power outage, you will be able to score a UPS from your RSP




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 