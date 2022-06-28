Scoobymenace

So recently I decided to look and see what deals there are for ISP's to cut back on spending given the current cost of living crisis going on. I'm with Contact for my electric and gas so figured it would be best to switch from Spark who keep raising their prices to Contact and bundle everything for a discount (Almost half the cost for internet vs Spark!).

The issue is that I can only manage 300 down and 100 up with a wired ethernet connection via my PC which is gigabit capable for both the NIC and Cable. The router can't be the issue as I was previously getting max fibre speeds no issue (900 / 500) with Spark which is a Huewei HG659b router.

I will note that I stated I wanted the Max Fibre plan and they messed up and put me on the regular Fibre plan, of which after stating the speed were wrong they said they would fix it and that it's now on Max yet I still get regular Fibre speeds of 300 / 100? Not to mention now the upload speed is very inconsistent all of a sudden.

Is this something perhaps with the configuration on my end that I'm not aware of or is this something they need to sort out?