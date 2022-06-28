Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandSwitched from Spark to Contact as ISP. On Max Fibre but can't get above 300 / 100?
Scoobymenace

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#298574 28-Jun-2022 21:41
Send private message

So recently I decided to look and see what deals there are for ISP's to cut back on spending given the current cost of living crisis going on. I'm with Contact for my electric and gas so figured it would be best to switch from Spark who keep raising their prices to Contact and bundle everything for a discount (Almost half the cost for internet vs Spark!).

 

The issue is that I can only manage 300 down and 100 up with a wired ethernet connection via my PC which is gigabit capable for both the NIC and Cable. The router can't be the issue as I was previously getting max fibre speeds no issue (900 / 500) with Spark which is a Huewei HG659b router.

 

I will note that I stated I wanted the Max Fibre plan and they messed up and put me on the regular Fibre plan, of which after stating the speed were wrong they said they would fix it and that it's now on Max yet I still get regular Fibre speeds of 300 / 100? Not to mention now the upload speed is very inconsistent all of a sudden.

 

Is this something perhaps with the configuration on my end that I'm not aware of or is this something they need to sort out?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10972 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2935694 28-Jun-2022 22:04
Send private message quote this post

Have you contacted them yet? If not, you'll need to.

 

Sounds like you've been misprovisioned on a 300/100Mbit plan instead of Gigabit.

 

Also if you got provided a router from them you should be using that over what you have currently.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 