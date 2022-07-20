Currently with Voyager, but this was also the case with Spark at the old house - both 1Gbit/500Mbit UFB

I can never seem to achieve anything greater than 100Mbit/s up unless its local traffic within NZ, have run several tests.

- Uploading a single 1GB file to my sitehost VPS, I can max out at almost 500mbit

- Uploading over DC++ to friends located in NZ and on UFB - gets upwards of 400mbit. Uploading overseas, even Australia maxes out at 100Mbit using multiple connections - can't achieve anything more than this

- Same again with bittorrent, local peers can max out at close 500mbit with a single connection, multiple overseas peers are needed to get close to 100mbit combined speed and nothing above that

- Speed tests are the same, running a speed test to various locations around the globe, I can never achieve anything more than 100Mbit up. Local its all fine and maxes out my line.

On the other hand, downloading is no problem. I can retrieve a file from a VPS in Germany at around 400 to 500Mbits/s, uploading to that same VPS requires multiple connections to get close to 100Mbit. I'm assuming there is bandwidth management in place at some point when packets are exiting NZ ? I also went as far as running speedtests from my Sitehost VPS and got similar results there too - so this doesn't appear to be ISP related. I can only conclude there is upstream bandwidth management in place where packets are existing NZ - possibly global-gateway?