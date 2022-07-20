Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandUpload not getting much above 100Mbit international
gareth41

703 posts

Ultimate Geek


#298834 20-Jul-2022 12:40
Send private message quote this post

Currently with Voyager, but this was also the case with Spark at the old house - both 1Gbit/500Mbit UFB

 

I can never seem to achieve anything greater than 100Mbit/s up unless its local traffic within NZ, have run several tests.

 

 

 

- Uploading a single 1GB file to my sitehost VPS, I can max out at almost 500mbit

 

- Uploading over DC++ to friends located in NZ and on UFB - gets upwards of 400mbit.  Uploading overseas, even Australia maxes out at 100Mbit using multiple connections - can't achieve anything more than this

 

- Same again with bittorrent, local peers can max out at close 500mbit with a single connection, multiple overseas peers are needed to get close to 100mbit combined speed and nothing above that

 

- Speed tests are the same, running a speed test to various locations around the globe, I can never achieve anything more than 100Mbit up.  Local its all fine and maxes out my line.

 

On the other hand, downloading is no problem.  I can retrieve a file from a VPS in Germany at around 400 to 500Mbits/s, uploading to that same VPS requires multiple connections to get close to 100Mbit.  I'm assuming there is bandwidth management in place at some point when packets are exiting NZ ?  I also went as far as running speedtests from my Sitehost VPS and got similar results there too - so this doesn't appear to be ISP related.  I can only conclude there is upstream bandwidth management in place where packets are existing NZ - possibly global-gateway?

Create new topic
BarTender
3416 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2944207 20-Jul-2022 13:30
Send private message quote this post

You probably need to setup a traffic policer to throttle the traffic to 480mbit as what will be happening is you will be exceeding the tcp window rate and dropping a packet then TCP will need to retry.

MikroTik or Unifi routers can do it. But not standard consumer grade ones.

Otherwise running a UDP VPN to a domestic host should improve things as the packet loss will be handled a lot more reliably




and


Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
gareth41

703 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2944279 20-Jul-2022 14:59
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the info.  I use a Mikrotik 3011UiAS, so will give this a try.

fe31nz
825 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2944588 21-Jul-2022 00:32
Send private message quote this post

If you are testing using a Windows machine, you may be running up against problems with the Windows TCP stack - it does not work well for larger ping times as it does not seem to adjust the window settings to cope with needing to send much more data before requiring an ACK to be received.  Try a modern Linux kernel which should do this properly, but it normally takes a little while to ramp up as it increases the window size.



gareth41

703 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2945004 21-Jul-2022 23:32
Send private message quote this post

fe31nz:

 

If you are testing using a Windows machine, you may be running up against problems with the Windows TCP stack - it does not work well for larger ping times as it does not seem to adjust the window settings to cope with needing to send much more data before requiring an ACK to be received.  Try a modern Linux kernel which should do this properly, but it normally takes a little while to ramp up as it increases the window size.

 

 

 

 

I did more testing this evening, completely eliminated the Mikrotik router and connected a Linux box directly to the ONT running Ubuntu 20.04.  It's actually an old Dell PowerEdge server I had sitting around.  Tagged vlan 10 and setup pppoe.  Ran multiple speedtests to London and Amsterdam

 

Here they are:

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/cf2921b9-3055-4c8c-8907-a012136df45a

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/6e39c256-8ebd-4445-a193-dd6ae56aecc9

 

 

 

Edit: Here's the London test

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/040c0cf5-1bdf-4907-975d-2c209543e5e9

 

 

 

The upload maxes out just short of 50Mbit while the download is more than 400Mbit.  The results were fairly consistent every time, eg not fluctuating from test to test.

 

 

 

I also tried tweaking various tcp/ip params to increase buffer limits etc... made no difference to the upload

 

/proc/sys/net/core/rmem_max = 16777216
/proc/sys/net/core/wmem_max = 8388608
/proc/sys/net/core/rmem_default = 16777216
/proc/sys/net/core/wmem_default = 8388608
/proc/sys/net/core/optmem_max = 40960
/proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_rmem = 4096 87380 16777216
/proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_wmem = 4096 65536 8388608

 

 

 

What I did notice was the data rate ramping up - upload starts off slow and ramps up quite fast then suddenly hits eg 48Mbit at a third of the way through the upload test and stays there.  The download on the other hand, ramps up fast but keeps ramping up faster and faster right through the whole duration of the download test.

yitz
1706 posts

Uber Geek


  #2945007 22-Jul-2022 00:25
Send private message quote this post

At 182 ms I think you have the wrong London...

 

Downloads going up would be expected as you are running the multi server test, I'm not sure upload is ever multi server?

 

What congestion control algorithm are you running in /proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_congestion_control

 

Could be worth installing TCP BBR a try...

deadlyllama
1148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2945027 22-Jul-2022 08:01
Send private message quote this post

TCP BBR will make a big difference.

gareth41

703 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2945242 22-Jul-2022 13:36
Send private message quote this post

I installed / enabled TCP BBR and it made a huge difference!

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/6ef14213-80a1-4d0e-8b80-252ea89d21f8

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/70a2065d-997e-4e79-a6ee-ad8ea55b5624

 

 

 

I checked tcp_congestion_control before making the changes and it was set to cubic

 

 

 

I followed the steps on this github page:
https://gist.github.com/xterat/cefccb42f7d4b2055368ebb00454861f

 

 

 

Basically check the kernel is 4.9 or newer

 

Then run the following commands:

 

modprobe tcp_bbr echo "tcp_bbr" >> /etc/modules-load.d/modules.conf
echo "net.core.default_qdisc=fq" >> /etc/sysctl.conf
echo "net.ipv4.tcp_congestion_control=bbr" >> /etc/sysctl.conf
sysctl -p

 

 

 

Check that its been enabled:

 

sysctl net.ipv4.tcp_available_congestion_control
sysctl net.ipv4.tcp_congestion_control
lsmod | grep bbr

 

 

 

Thanks for the help everyone

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 