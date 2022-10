My 2c:

I suspect the larger telcos are dragged down by:

* a larger copper footprint than the smaller players

* Wireless broadband being slower than Fibre delivered plans

* likelihood that more customers are on entry level fibre plans. Eg. 30/50mbps, 100mbps.



Unless you can segregate access and speed profiles out - Ookla speed data is likely to be meaningless.



