OK, we’ve devices to install a gate between our two houses.
Looks like the measurements are OK. Got 2.1m metres between the houses.
Each gate is 1m wide. Also got the posts, which measures 10x10cm each.
Trust is, I’ve never done this before and I will ask someone to help.
But wanted to run it past the Geekzone community first.
One issue I can see is where I want the post near one of the houses installed.
Very close to the fibre cable, as I want the pole right next to the window.
Also I’m not too far from the live wires, also shown in the photo.
Would it cause an issue to dig the pole this close to the fibre cables (and live wires)?
Please note that the fibre cables goes towards the street, so away from the poles.
I really don’t want to mess this up, as I can imagine I’ll be liable for any damage done to the fibre cables. And as mentioned, will get someone who knows what they’re doing, to assist me.