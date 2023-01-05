Call your local power lines company and ask them to come and perform a cable location for you.

They will confirm the location of the incoming line between the road and demarcation point / meter.

The service is usually free.



If you have/had gas then the local gas company will probably do the same at no charge.

Regarding pipes and other cables, or electrical cables behind the meter, thats up to you to maintain a map as they get installed around your property over time - and pass that information on to the new homeowner.

If your in hawkes bay i dont mind coming and locating the fiber cable for you.

Regarding proximity to the cables, you need to make sure you are away from the power cable or gas pipes as thats purely a health and safety concern.

The fiber cables and water pipes are less of a safety concern and more of a repair issue if they get hit.

Your probably correct that the fiber cable goes towards the street and I would think you are okay where you plan to dig. Just dont block the fiber ETP box and if a technician ever needs to get into it, he will need about a metre of wall space to work around it - though the post could be 10cm away on one side as long as the other side is clear for 90cm.