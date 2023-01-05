Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandWant to install a gate close to fibre cables
danepak

977 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302942 5-Jan-2023 13:59
Send private message quote this post

OK, we’ve devices to install a gate between our two houses.
Looks like the measurements are OK. Got 2.1m metres between the houses.
Each gate is 1m wide. Also got the posts, which measures 10x10cm each.
Trust is, I’ve never done this before and I will ask someone to help.
But wanted to run it past the Geekzone community first.
One issue I can see is where I want the post near one of the houses installed.
Very close to the fibre cable, as I want the pole right next to the window.
Also I’m not too far from the live wires, also shown in the photo.
Would it cause an issue to dig the pole this close to the fibre cables (and live wires)?
Please note that the fibre cables goes towards the street, so away from the poles.
I really don’t want to mess this up, as I can imagine I’ll be liable for any damage done to the fibre cables. And as mentioned, will get someone who knows what they’re doing, to assist me.

Create new topic
wellygary
6971 posts

Uber Geek


  #3017360 5-Jan-2023 14:22
Send private message quote this post

Carefully hand excavate around the fibre Duct and see where it goes,

 

( it Should go down and then head out to the street) - If you can confirm that it heads away from you, then you should able to carefully dig a post hole  where you want 

 

BUT... to hang a gate  ( which looks quite heavy) you will need to dig a hole at least 600mm deep.. but I don't think your posts are long enough...

 

 

 

Also you say you have 2.1m between the Houses, but you gates are 1m + 10cm posts... = 1m+1m +1ocm +10cm = 2.2m... .

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
raytaylor
3748 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3017361 5-Jan-2023 14:24
Send private message quote this post

Call your local power lines company and ask them to come and perform a cable location for you. 

 

They will confirm the location of the incoming line between the road and demarcation point / meter.    

 

The service is usually free.   

 


If you have/had gas then the local gas company will probably do the same at no charge. 

 

   

 

Regarding pipes and other cables, or electrical cables behind the meter, thats up to you to maintain a map as they get installed around your property over time - and pass that information on to the new homeowner.   

 

 

 

If your in hawkes bay i dont mind coming and locating the fiber cable for you. 

 

Regarding proximity to the cables, you need to make sure you are away from the power cable or gas pipes as thats purely a health and safety concern.    

 

The fiber cables and water pipes are less of a safety concern and more of a repair issue if they get hit.    

 

Your probably correct that the fiber cable goes towards the street and I would think you are okay where you plan to dig. Just dont block the fiber ETP box and if a technician ever needs to get into it, he will need about a metre of wall space to work around it - though the post could be 10cm away on one side as long as the other side is clear for 90cm.   




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

danepak

977 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3017370 5-Jan-2023 14:54
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

Carefully hand excavate around the fibre Duct and see where it goes,


( it Should go down and then head out to the street) - If you can confirm that it heads away from you, then you should able to carefully dig a post hole  where you want 


BUT... to hang a gate  ( which looks quite heavy) you will need to dig a hole at least 600mm deep.. but I don't think your posts are long enough...


 


Also you say you have 2.1m between the Houses, but you gates are 1m + 10cm posts... = 1m+1m +1ocm +10cm = 2.2m... .



Each gate is 2m tall and each post is 2.65m tall, so if 650mm is adequate, I should be fine.
However, you’ve highlighted an issue reg. the width.
I thought I could install the gate in front of the posts, but then I wouldn’t be able to open the gate doors properly (doh!).
Could I make the gates slightly more narrow, by using a saw? 10mm each (or a bit more) should do the job. Please see photos attached.
And my apologies, I think we’re heading in to something which would belong in the DIY section 😊



danepak

977 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3017375 5-Jan-2023 15:10
Send private message quote this post

raytaylor:

Call your local power lines company and ask them to come and perform a cable location for you. 


They will confirm the location of the incoming line between the road and demarcation point / meter.    


The service is usually free.   



If you have/had gas then the local gas company will probably do the same at no charge. 


   


Regarding pipes and other cables, or electrical cables behind the meter, thats up to you to maintain a map as they get installed around your property over time - and pass that information on to the new homeowner.   


 


If your in hawkes bay i dont mind coming and locating the fiber cable for you. 


Regarding proximity to the cables, you need to make sure you are away from the power cable or gas pipes as thats purely a health and safety concern.    


The fiber cables and water pipes are less of a safety concern and more of a repair issue if they get hit.    


Your probably correct that the fiber cable goes towards the street and I would think you are okay where you plan to dig. Just dont block the fiber ETP box and if a technician ever needs to get into it, he will need about a metre of wall space to work around it - though the post could be 10cm away on one side as long as the other side is clear for 90cm.   




Thanks for the offer reg having a look at it, but we’re in Auckland. Much appreciated though.
Also, very helpful reg the power company and them offering the free service.

In regards to the ETP box, it would be 22cm from where the post would be installed and there’s no wall on the other side, just an outdoor power plug (60cm away) along with a drainpipe (93cm away).

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 