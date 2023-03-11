accordionbus

Friday night, and again tonight, I noticed my Chorus 300Mbit/s fibre link was performing so poorly I couldn't complete an "apt update" on my laptop. Investigation showed speed test results consistently at 1.5Mbit/s and real world download speeds considerably lower than that. Tonight I can't even steam a podcast.



But uploads were and currently are getting 50-75 MBit/s in the same test. These are locally peered tests from Chorus too.



Chorus terminal and router restart had no effect. Same issue on multiple devices. No unfamiliar devices on network. Same behaviour on wired ethernet. Traffic capture from router (FritzBox) doesn't show high or unusual traffic just godawful performance.



Was still awful when I went to sleep at 11pm.



Seemed poor but usable most of today. Two tests reported 30Mbit/s and later a fine-if-not-what-I'm-paying-for 100 MBit/s.



Tonight it's back to 1.5MBit and I'm losing my mind a bit. If this happens when I'm trying to work I'll be in some trouble.



Anyone else seeing similar symptoms? Ghastly download rates, fast uploads, severe in evening? Seems newly onset or much worse yesterday evening and again tonight.