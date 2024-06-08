quickymart:

This paragraph in particular struck me as being somewhat out of touch with, well, reality:

Fibre is essential for businesses who need bulk data and sold, consistent bandwidth. 4G isn’t an alternative, it’s a complementary service. Smart companies will buy both.

How many companies do this though? Probably some but not a huge number. Fibre seems to work perfectly well for most small (and a few larger) businesses, and is more reliable than wireless.

Things are more complex with home broadband. Not everyone needs lots of data, nor do they want to pay for it. Many would be happy to stick with copper.

The uptake of fibre indicates otherwise.

For most people, buying fibre services only makes sense if it opens the door to new entertainment options.

Which is exactly what happened!

There was a danger the residential component of the government investment in fibre would do little more than give Sky TV a taxpayer subsidised delivery mechanism - that no longer looks to be such a risk.

I guess Neon wasn't around in 2014? (I honestly don't remember). Anyway I don't remember seeing or hearing about that that as an effective argument for fibre not to be rolled out at the time.

Ironically I bet that Mr Bennett probably has fibre himself now!