quickymart:

Came across this today, while re-reading a story when former Vodafone CEO Russell Stanners was lobbying the Government to stop building fibre in Christchurch and Wellington, and get everyone to use their cable network instead (lol). Fortunately they paid no heed to his suggestion and carried on, giving us the world-class fibre network we now have.
Must say Mr Bennett's article hasn't aged particularly well.