I haven't seen this publicised yet, but it came to our attention that Compass was involved in a security event and there's a data breach.

I've contacted Compass/Zeronet and received the following statement:

Compass Communications

Media Statement Following our previous customer communication, we are aware of a potential data breach involving customer information. We acted swiftly upon detecting the breach last month, notifying relevant Government authorities, including the Privacy Commissioner. Our investigation and response remain ongoing, and we continue to work closely with experts to address the situation and mitigate any risks. We are proactively reaching out to customers to provide support and guidance to help protect their information. Protecting customer data and ensuring transparency remain our highest priorities. However, due to the sensitive nature of this issue, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.

Below is a screenshot of the data leak being offered on the TOR network. If this is the actual data, it seems to include financial data, customer data, employee data, emails and project files.