ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandCompass data breach statement
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#318255 30-Dec-2024 21:31
Send private message

Hi folks 

 

I haven't seen this publicised yet, but it came to our attention that Compass was involved in a security event and there's a data breach.

 

I've contacted Compass/Zeronet and received the following statement:

 

 

Compass Communications
Media Statement

 

Following our previous customer communication, we are aware of a potential data breach involving customer information.

 

We acted swiftly upon detecting the breach last month, notifying relevant Government authorities, including the Privacy Commissioner. Our investigation and response remain ongoing, and we continue to work closely with experts to address the situation and mitigate any risks.

 

We are proactively reaching out to customers to provide support and guidance to help protect their information.

 

Protecting customer data and ensuring transparency remain our highest priorities. However, due to the sensitive nature of this issue, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.

 

 

 

Below is a screenshot of the data leak being offered on the TOR network. If this is the actual data, it seems to include financial data, customer data, employee data, emails and project files.

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape, Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync, Backblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Create new topic
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326372 30-Dec-2024 21:48
Send private message

The data breach was originally revealed here: Exclusive: Kiwi telco Compass Communications confirms ransomware attack - Cyber Daily




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
yitz
2024 posts

Uber Geek


  #3326386 30-Dec-2024 23:15
Send private message

My understanding was they rebuilt the billing stack for Zeronet so hopefully those who only joined on the Zeronet brand are not affected unless they have done something really dumb.

 

Looking at https://compass.networkstatus.co.nz/ it could possibly be an ongoing DDoS affecting their hosting, managed services and internal business systems.

michaelmurfy
meow
13137 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326402 31-Dec-2024 06:28
Send private message

@yitz I doubt this is a DDoS seeing their general site and some services are working. From experience these ransomware groups will encrypt a large part of a business and at a guess it could be the case here with having to investigate and perhaps restore from backups to fully recover.

 

Hopefully it isn’t too bad and their backups were running. 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup or maybe go feature hunting)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



ANglEAUT
2264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326411 31-Dec-2024 07:49
Send private message

yitz:

 

My understanding was they rebuilt the billing stack for Zeronet so hopefully those who only joined on the Zeronet brand are not affected unless they have done something really dumb. ...

 

 

I hop you are correct.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

rogernet
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3326418 31-Dec-2024 08:33
Send private message

They have been crypto locked and ransomed.

I suspect since they aren't back up already that their backups were probably also compromised.

michaelmurfy
meow
13137 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326564 31-Dec-2024 13:18
Send private message

@yitz @ANglEAUT - Looks like all Compass brands including Zeronet looking at the filelist. If you've got any credit card details loaded in the Zeronet portal I would just be on the safe side and replace that card.

 

So the group responsible appears to have hit more than once in December. Earlier in December a smaller dump was disclosed (250gb) and now where they claim to have 1.5tb worth of stolen data.

 

I'm not going to disclose anything other than this because it is incredibly harmful to them and all their staff, customers and suppliers. It's bad...




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup or maybe go feature hunting)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Create new topic





