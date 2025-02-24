Hero internet are reporting a power outage in their data centre other smaller ISPs may be affected.
https://hero.statuspage.io/
I wonder if it was just Hero's rack. We got notification that we lost all sip peering at 9:29pm and then came back about 2 minutes ago.
I believe Hero is in 220Q... we have a bit ourselves in 220Q and nothing there seemed to fail.
The A feed UPS in that datacentre failed. Impacted a decent number of racks and various datacentre customers, ourselves included.
It was only a single power feed which was impacted, which is now bypassed from the UPS and restored. Anything powered across multiple feeds shouldn’t have experienced a power outage.
