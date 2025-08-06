Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandQuad9 Service Issues?
SamF

#320371 6-Aug-2025 09:14
Hey guys,

 

I am currently unable to reliably access Quad9's DNS servers.

 

Down Detector shows some complaints, but Quad9's service status page is isn't indicating any significant issues.

 

Anyone else having issues?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3400285 6-Aug-2025 09:26
Are you sure is Quad9 only?

 

I am trying to work and a specific site is being not friendly at the moment (and something like this happened yesterday too).




SamF

  #3400286 6-Aug-2025 09:29
Yes, was exclusively using Quad9 + Quad9 Secondary DNS servers.

 

Switching back to my ISP's DNS server again resolved the issue.

telans
  #3400287 6-Aug-2025 09:36
I've got the same issue with Quad9 today.



saf

saf
  #3400294 6-Aug-2025 10:20
Definitely looks to be something going on over at Quad9.

 

 

At around 9:30am this morning, they've stopped announcing 9.9.9.0/24 at AKL-IX, which was previously announced, so traffic is now going to an alternate PoP of theirs further away.

 

Surprised their status page doesn't show anything, as someone there sure is doing something!




CamH
  #3400295 6-Aug-2025 10:36
We had issues with Quad9 at our Sydney POP yesterday, and looks like our Auckland POP today. We took it out of rotation for all of our clients.





SpartanVXL
  #3400297 6-Aug-2025 11:06
The timing of this is eerie for me, only just recently turned off quad9 back to ISP (with separate issues on ipv6). 

SamF

  #3400299 6-Aug-2025 11:19
SpartanVXL:

 

The timing of this is eerie for me, only just recently turned off quad9 back to ISP (with separate issues on ipv6). 

 

 

How prescient! :D

