Hey guys,
I am currently unable to reliably access Quad9's DNS servers.
Down Detector shows some complaints, but Quad9's service status page is isn't indicating any significant issues.
Anyone else having issues?
Are you sure is Quad9 only?
I am trying to work and a specific site is being not friendly at the moment (and something like this happened yesterday too).
Yes, was exclusively using Quad9 + Quad9 Secondary DNS servers.
Switching back to my ISP's DNS server again resolved the issue.
Definitely looks to be something going on over at Quad9.
At around 9:30am this morning, they've stopped announcing 9.9.9.0/24 at AKL-IX, which was previously announced, so traffic is now going to an alternate PoP of theirs further away.
Surprised their status page doesn't show anything, as someone there sure is doing something!
We had issues with Quad9 at our Sydney POP yesterday, and looks like our Auckland POP today. We took it out of rotation for all of our clients.
The timing of this is eerie for me, only just recently turned off quad9 back to ISP (with separate issues on ipv6).
SpartanVXL:
How prescient! :D